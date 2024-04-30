Palm Beach Daily News Social Calendar for April 28, 2024





Editor's Note: Items or corrections for publication in the Palm Beach Social Calendar are currently accepted by email only. Please enter the information in the body of the email and do not use attachments. Include your name and phone number, in case we have questions about your event. Send announcements to [email protected]. The Sunday publication deadline is Tuesday noon. May 2nd United Way of the City of Palm Beach:Annual meeting; 4 p.m. at Breakers. May 9 Daughters of the American Revolution:Palm Beach Chapter Annual Meeting and Luncheon; 11:30 a.m. at the Beach Club. Jill Davis, regent. 540-295-0902. November 2 West Palm Beach Library Foundation: Annual “Food For Thought” fundraiser with guest speaker Brad Meltzer; at the Beach Club. Melissa Sullivan, President. November 25 Red sneakers for Oakley: 7th annual allergy awareness benefit; 6:30 p.m. at Club Colette. Alexia Hamm Ryan and Silvia Zoulas, presidents; Scott Snyder, president. December 8 GLCC compass: 22nd Annual Cocktails for Compass; 6 p.m. at Club Colette. 561-758-6796. December 10 YMCA of the Palm Beaches: 15th Annual Prayer Breakfast at The Breakers, starting at 7:30 a.m. 561-508-5030. December 12 Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: 53rd Annual Christmas Ball; 7 p.m. at the Sailfish Club, Pauline Pitt, president. By invitation. December 13 MorseLife Health System: Celebration of the 41st anniversary; 7 p.m. at Breakers. Sondra Mack, honorary president; David S. Mack, honorary president. By invitation. 2025 January 8 Human American: 14th edition of the Hero Dog Awards; to the Breakers. 561-537-5887. January 10 American Red Cross: The 64th International Red Cross Ball at the Breakers. January 16 American Friends of the Hebrew University: 2025 Palm Beach Scopus Award Dinner, 7 p.m. at Breakers. January 27 Hearing the Whispers of Ovarian Cancer (HOW): Time Is of the Essence lunch with guest speaker Issac Mizrahi; 11:30 a.m. at the Beach Club. Andrea Stark, Eddy Taylor, Judy Snyder and Roberta Kozloff, chairs. 561-406-2109. January 29 Ballet Palm Beach: Annual gala at the Breakers. January 30 Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach: Caritas Day 2025 Bishop's Gala at Breakers. February 6 Palm Beach Island Hospice Foundation: Hospice Evening 2025 at The Breakers. 561-832-8585. February 6 Curativity: Annual dinner dance; 6:30 p.m. at Mar-a-Lago Club. Cocktail outfit. 561-281-4887. February 13 American Heart Association: 70th Annual Palm Beach Heart Ball “Platinum Jubilee Celebration” at The Breakers. Marie Unanue and Tara Vecellio, presidents. 561.697.6609 .March 2 LIFE (Leaders in continuing education): 31st Annual Lady in Red Gala; 6 p.m. at Breakers. Lois Pope and Tova Leidesdorf, presidents. 561-582-8083. March 13 RDK Melanoma Foundation: 25th annual fashion show luncheon; 10:30 a.m. at Breakers. Ellen Merriman, Beth Neuhoff and Vera Serrano, honorary chairs. 561-655-9655. April 3 American Friends of Magen David Adom: (AFMDA) Palm Beach Gala 2025; 6 p.m. at Breakers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.palmbeachdailynews.com/story/entertainment/society/2024/04/29/palm-beach-daily-news-social-calendar-for-april-28-2024/73438283007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos