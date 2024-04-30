Entertainment
Palm Beach Daily News Social Calendar for April 28, 2024
May 2nd
United Way of the City of Palm Beach:Annual meeting; 4 p.m. at Breakers.
May 9
Daughters of the American Revolution:Palm Beach Chapter Annual Meeting and Luncheon; 11:30 a.m. at the Beach Club. Jill Davis, regent. 540-295-0902.
November 2
West Palm Beach Library Foundation: Annual “Food For Thought” fundraiser with guest speaker Brad Meltzer; at the Beach Club. Melissa Sullivan, President.
November 25
Red sneakers for Oakley: 7th annual allergy awareness benefit; 6:30 p.m. at Club Colette. Alexia Hamm Ryan and Silvia Zoulas, presidents; Scott Snyder, president.
December 8
GLCC compass: 22nd Annual Cocktails for Compass; 6 p.m. at Club Colette. 561-758-6796.
December 10
YMCA of the Palm Beaches: 15th Annual Prayer Breakfast at The Breakers, starting at 7:30 a.m. 561-508-5030.
December 12
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: 53rd Annual Christmas Ball; 7 p.m. at the Sailfish Club, Pauline Pitt, president. By invitation.
December 13
MorseLife Health System: Celebration of the 41st anniversary; 7 p.m. at Breakers. Sondra Mack, honorary president; David S. Mack, honorary president. By invitation.
2025
January 8
Human American: 14th edition of the Hero Dog Awards; to the Breakers. 561-537-5887.
January 10
American Red Cross: The 64th International Red Cross Ball at the Breakers.
January 16
American Friends of the Hebrew University: 2025 Palm Beach Scopus Award Dinner, 7 p.m. at Breakers.
January 27
Hearing the Whispers of Ovarian Cancer (HOW): Time Is of the Essence lunch with guest speaker Issac Mizrahi; 11:30 a.m. at the Beach Club. Andrea Stark, Eddy Taylor, Judy Snyder and Roberta Kozloff, chairs. 561-406-2109.
January 29
Ballet Palm Beach: Annual gala at the Breakers.
January 30
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach: Caritas Day 2025 Bishop's Gala at Breakers.
February 6
Palm Beach Island Hospice Foundation: Hospice Evening 2025 at The Breakers. 561-832-8585.
February 6
Curativity: Annual dinner dance; 6:30 p.m. at Mar-a-Lago Club. Cocktail outfit. 561-281-4887.
February 13
American Heart Association: 70th Annual Palm Beach Heart Ball “Platinum Jubilee Celebration” at The Breakers. Marie Unanue and Tara Vecellio, presidents. 561.697.6609
.March 2
LIFE (Leaders in continuing education): 31st Annual Lady in Red Gala; 6 p.m. at Breakers. Lois Pope and Tova Leidesdorf, presidents. 561-582-8083.
March 13
RDK Melanoma Foundation: 25th annual fashion show luncheon; 10:30 a.m. at Breakers. Ellen Merriman, Beth Neuhoff and Vera Serrano, honorary chairs. 561-655-9655.
April 3
American Friends of Magen David Adom: (AFMDA) Palm Beach Gala 2025; 6 p.m. at Breakers.
