Grard Depardieu questioned by police in sexual assault cases





French actor Gérard Depardieu will go on trial in October on sexual assault charges brought by two women who claim they were accused of sexual assault. Green card And Cyrano de Bergerac the star attacked them on the set of the film The green shutters in 2021, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Monday. French police briefly detained Depardieu for questioning Monday morning. In a note following Depardieu's release, the prosecution indicates that the actor was summoned before the criminal court “for sexual assaults likely to have been committed in September 2021 on two victims, on the set of the film”. The green shutters.” Several media sources, including Agence France-Presse (AFP) and BFM-TV, reported that the 75-year-old actor had been accused by two separate women of sexual assault. The alleged incidents reported occurred in 2021 – when Depardieu was filming a French film Green Violets (The green shutters) — and in 2014 during the filming of the TV movie The Magician and the Siamese (The magician and the Siamese). Paris prosecutors made no mention of the allegations linked to the filming of the 2014 film. Another assault case against Depardieu involving allegations of two acts of rape dating back to 2018 brought by actress Charlotte Arnould is still pending in French courts. French prosecutors dismissed another complaint filed by French actress Hélène Darras in January, citing the statute of limitations for the alleged crime that Darras said occurred on the set of Fabien Onteniente's film. Disco in 2007. Last April, in an in-depth report published by the French investigative news site Médiapart, 13 women accused Depardieu of sexually inappropriate behavior. He is also the subject of a complaint from Spain, where journalist and writer Ruth Baza accuses him of having raped her in 1995. The actor has denied all allegations against him, going so far as to publish an open letter in the French newspaper Le Figaro last October, denouncing what he described as a “lynching” perpetrated by a “media court”. Despite the allegations, Depardieu still has his defenders. After a documentary on the French star, entitled The fall of the ogre broadcast on French television last December, sparking widespread outrage, French President Emmanuel Macron said he was a “great admirer” of the actor and that Depardieu “makes France proud”. The Hollywood Reporter contacted Depardieu's lawyer for comment. Kevin Dolak contributed to this story. April 29, 11:30 a.m. Update that Depardieu has been released.

12:20 p.m. Update that Depardieu will be tried in October.

