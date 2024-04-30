Colombian actor Juan Valdez Carlos Castaeda dies





Carlos Castaeda, fourth-generation coffee producer and actor known for playing the iconic figure of Colombian coffee Juan Valdezdied last week. THE Colombian National Coffee Federation (FNC)shared the news of Castaeda's unexpected death on its social media, thanking the actor for his 20 years of service embodying Colombian coffee farmers and representing the country's industry abroad. We must announce the sad news of the death of our friend Carlos Castaeda who directed the character of Juan Valdez for 20 years. Carlos, a wonderful and committed colleague, also leaves us with the best memories. We send you a fraternal greeting pic.twitter.com/q3vexY3Ba0 National Federation of Coffee Producers (@FedeCafeteros) April 26, 2024 In a post on It is with deep regret that I must inform Colombia of the death of Carlos Castaeda. An absolutely special human being, who I had the chance to share with during my visit to all the coffee departments of Colombia and other countries around the world. His smile was pic.twitter.com/PmUtkw1zaG – German Bahamon Jaramillo (@GermainBahamon) April 26, 2024 The FNC announced that Castaeda died at the age of 58 following heart surgery at a clinic in Medellín. The eldest of 10 siblings and father of three children, Castaeda was from San Bartololocated in the municipality of Andes in Antioquia, where he grew up growing coffee. He played the fictional character Juan Valdez for the past two decades, a position he took over from Carlos Snchez, who portrayed Valdez for nearly four decades and died in 2019 at the age of 83. The FNC introduced the fictional character of Juan Valdez, a Colombian coffee farmer who often appears with his mule Conchita, in 1958. The character has always been used to convey a sense of pride related to the distinct qualities of coffees grown in Colombia, while representing the Juan Valdez coffee and coffee brands. Castaeda has represented FNC and Colombian coffees around the world at industry events, including this month's SCA Expo in Chicago, where his iconic smile was captured in selfie after selfie with his fans. Comments? Questions? Any news to share? Contact DCN editors here.













