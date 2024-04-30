Arsenal star sends message to Anne Hathaway after actor celebrates goal in interview





Receive our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free email The Life Cinematic Anne Hathaway was left shaking after receiving a special video message from Arsenal FC winger Leandro Trossard. Last week, the 41-year-old actor went viral after he was filmed celebrating Les Trossards' first goal against Chelsea on April 23. Hathaway was, at the time, on remote video with her The idea of ​​you co-star Nicholas Galitzine, who is also an Arsenal fan. The couple's new romantic comedy is about an age-gap relationship between a single mother and a boy band star. When promoting the film on Today's show On Monday, April 29, host Savannah Guthrie told the cast: We have a surprise for you. A pre-recorded video of Trossard then appeared on the screen. Hi Anne, I really loved your celebration the other day for my goal, he said. Keep supporting us and hope to see you soon in the Emirates. Hathaway said: Are you kidding me? in response, before admitting: I'm trembling. Galitzine, 29, added that he was starstruck. Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway in “The Idea of ​​You” ( Alisha Wetherill/Prime ) In last week's video, Galitzine checked his phone before telling Hathaway: Un-nil. After being informed that it was Trossard who had scored the goal, Hathaway shouted: Ahh, I love you! Explaining her reaction to the reporter during the junket, she said: Sorry, we're both fans of the same team and there's a game going on at the moment. This is English Premier League football…yes…we don't want to take up too much of your time. Galitzine first revealed Hathaway was an Arsenal fan in an interview with NowTV last month. You know, a really fun fact: Anne Hathaway is also a big Arsenal supporter, he said. I'm in a group chat with his family, who are all Arsenal fans. [Theyre] obsessed. The idea of ​​you stars Hathaway as Solne, a 40-year-old single mother who begins a romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the lead singer of the world's sexiest boy band after meeting at Coachella. Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. Auto-renewing plan until canceled Try for free Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. Auto-renewing plan until canceled Try for free The film is based on Robinne Lees' 2017 Harry Styles-inspired novel of the same name. Interviewed by Vogue In a 2020 interview about whether his romance book was inspired by the former One Direction singer, Lee responded: Inspired is a strong word. However, she confessed that the seed was planted after learning that Styles often dated older women. Styles came out with his Don't worry darling director Olivia Wilde, who is 10 years his senior. He also dated TV presenter Caroline Flack in 2011, when he was just 17 and she was 31. Years later, he was rumored to have dated Rod Stewart's daughter , Kimberly Stewart, when he was 19 and she was 33. The Watermelon Sugar singer is rumored to be in a relationship Bones and all star Taylor Russell, 29. The idea of ​​you will be released on Prime Video on May 2.

