Heeramandi and beyond, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his stories of love, loss and desire | Bollywood News

Sanjay Leela Bhansalis magnum opus Heeramandi will begin streaming on Netflix on May 1. With lavish sets, regal costumes and beautiful, courageous women, this series promises Bhansali's maximalist aesthetic in all its glory. The latest promos, featuring the individual characters, also hint at Bhansali's interest in troubled or tragic love stories is long-standing.. The injustice inherent in being denied the right to love someone or separating two people who are deeply in love is a narrative idea that Bhansali explores in varied contexts.

The filmmaker often mixes the emotional tumult of this idea with the stories of courtesans and sex workers, whose lives he views with empathy and admiration. He explored the tragic duality of their lives in several films like Saawariya, Devdas and Gangubai Kathiawadi. While on one hand, a courtesan or sex worker provides men with entertainment, passion and sexual satisfaction, in Bhansalis' world they are doomed to never find true love or be included in socially created institutions like marriage and family. As Paro tells Chandramukhi in Devdas, There is no marriage in the destiny of a Tawaif.. (Courtesans are not meant to have husbands). To which Chandramukhi responds poignantly: “This is the fate of a Tawaif, she is not a thakurain. (Courtesans have no destiny, my lady).

In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ganga is sold as a prostitute by her boyfriend. Initially broken, she rises to a position of power through her resilience and leadership skills. In the narrow and maligned lanes of Kamathipura, Gangu falls in love with a young tailor, Afshan, and they begin what will unfortunately be a short-lived romance. When Gangu must choose between the man she loves and the woman whose future she wants to shape, she sacrifices her feelings for the greater good. In the heartbreaking scene where she accepts Roshni's proposal for Afshan with a tray full of dowry, Afshan's uncle asks Gangu: How can we become the daughter-in-law of our family? (How can a prostitute become our daughter-in-law?). Gangu looks at Afshaan and repeats the same words to him as a statement, indirectly telling him that even though they love each other, his family and society will never allow him to marry a former prostitute.

But it is not just Chandramukhi, Gangu or even Gulab ji in Saawariya who are being denied happily ever after. From his very first film Khamoshi, Bhansali explored the idea of ​​love, questioning the norm and authority. Annie falls in love with Raj, a Hindu singer who doesn't have the same family background as hers. Annie and Raj's love story is rooted in their shared passion for music, but when she becomes pregnant out of wedlock, her parents cut ties with her and do not attend their only daughter's wedding. Although the family eventually reconciles, Annie and Raj must brave many storms. In We have lost our hearts, our dear ones, the brilliant and beautiful Nandini falls passionately in love with Sameer, an Italian-Indian who is her father's student. When her otherwise loving family finds out, her overbearing father forces the young lovers to separate. She is married to Vanraj who decides to reunite his heartbroken wife with the man she loves and travels with her to Europe to find Sameer. However, in a twist of fate, and perhaps for the satisfaction of the Indian public, Nandini chooses to stay with her selfless husband and Sameer is left heartbroken again. ALSO READ Shah Rukh Khan recently said he wants to buy a plane; I'm glad he still has a wish list: Kamal Haasan on his unfulfilled desires Young love encounters violence and hatred. Goliyon Ki Raasleela-Ram Leela. In Bhansalis, a tragic love story inspired by Romeo and Juliet, Ram and Leela belong to two warring castes in a fictional town in Gujarat. Generations of animosity fail to prevent the two young people from falling in love, but their budding romance fails to confront the collective anger of their families. Ram and Leela commit suicide together, unaware that their warring clans have finally decided to lay down their weapons and reconcile. The fact that these events are happening in parallel only compounds the tragedy of their ill-fated love story. Bajirao Mastani, Bhansali's first historical novel, was a fictional account of Peshwa Bajirao's unhappy relationship with Mastani, the daughter of a Hindu king and his Muslim mistress. Their love story is doomed in many ways from the start, not only because of his family's refusal to accept a half-Muslim girl into their strict Brahminical lifestyle, but also because Bajirao is a married man expected to practice monogamy. Bhansali describes their love story as a contrived tragedy, where religious intolerance and an orthodox society did not allow Bajirao and Mastani's relationship to get the respect it deserved. Bajirao's first wife Kashi is also heartbroken and the director depicts her sense of betrayal and heartbreak with the same sensitivity he shows towards Bajirao and Mastani. But it's not always families or morality that play the villains in Bhansalis' films. Physical limitations or disabilities prevent Ethan Macarenhas as Guzaarish and Michelle McNally as Black from finding romantic partners or entering into a long-term relationship. Ethan breaks up with his girlfriend after an accident leaves him paralyzed. Although he and his nurse Sofia confess their love to each other and marry, it is only for one day, before she helps him end his life in an act of mercy killing. Michelle has multiple physical problems and is unable to hear, see or speak. In a haunting scene from Black, Michelle tells her teacher Sahai that she may never know what it is to love a man. Rani Mukerji brilliantly portrays Michelle's frustration of wanting physical intimacy and romance, but realizing she may never have it. She begs her teacher, with palpable anguish and desperation, to kiss her once, so that for a brief moment she can feel complete as a woman. Love, lust and desire, as Bhansali demonstrates, are functions of the mind and not the body. But when the body itself becomes an obstacle to satisfying these primary needs, it becomes painful on a visceral level.