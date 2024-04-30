It was a wreck on the sets of Rockstar for my first Bollywood song: Nargis Fakhri

Actress Nargis Fakhri, famous for her dancing to songs like Yaar Na Mile, Galat Baat Hai and Oye Oye, recalled her early days on the sets of her debut film Rockstar. On the occasion of International Dance Day on Monday, the actress said that the first song she danced to on screen was Hawaa Hawaa from her debut film.

Now a dance icon in Bollywood, the actress said in an interview that she was extremely nervous about her first dance song in Bollywood. I remember my first time dancing on screen was with Rockstar for the song Hawaa Hawaa and it remains incredibly special,” said Nargis Fakhri. Rockstar was written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. It starred Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles as an American model, this was the first Hindi film project for the actress. The film was a success and the chemistry between the lead stars garnered critical acclaim. and the public.

While recalling the nerves the actress felt on the sets, Nargis Fakhri said she was a wreck. I was a wreck on set because I was so nervous, but once the music started playing, I couldn't stop my feet from tapping. It was something big and so exciting too! I hope to do it more often on screen.” Take a look at the song:

Nargis Fakhri said she firmly believes that dance is one of the best forms of expression on screen. For her, it’s a meditation, she adds. When I dance, I forget my stress. Not only dancing, I also love watching great choreography,” shared Nargis Fakhri.

Before starting her journey in Bollywood, the actress was a full-time model in America. Director Imtiaz Ali discovered the actress through a jewelry advertisement that ended up on Indian billboards. After the meeting in Prague, the filmmaker convinced the actress to star in the film. The lead pair of Nargis and Ranbir Kapoor also won the IIFA Hottest Pair Award in 2012.

Nargis Fakhri will next be seen in Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Pawan Kalyan will play the lead role in the film.