Actor Depardieu to be tried for sexual assault





By Oleg Cetinic and Barbara Surk | Associated Press PARIS French actor Grard Depardieu will face a criminal trial in October for alleged sexual assaults in 2021 on two women on the set of a film, prosecutors announced on Monday. The 75-year-old actor, who had previously denied any wrongdoing, was arrested on Monday to be questioned by police in Paris for several hours. His lawyer, Christian Saint-Palais, subsequently refused to comment to journalists, contenting himself with saying that the actor was no longer in detention. The Paris prosecutor's office indicates in a press release that the actor was “summoned to appear before the criminal court” following his interrogation. A trial will open in October “for sexual assaults likely to have been committed in September 2021” against “two victims, on the set of the film 'Les Volets vertes'”, specifies the press release. The alleged victims have not been named. French newspaper Le Parisien reported that a 53-year-old film decorator claimed Depardieu grabbed her and kneaded her waist, stomach and breasts during the filming of Volets vertes, according to the woman's lawyer . , Carine Durrieu Diebolt, when she filed a complaint with the Paris prosecutor's office in February. In an open letter last October, Depardieu said: “I have never, ever abused a woman. » Depardieu was also accused by more than a dozen other women of harassing, groping or sexually assaulting them. He faced preliminary charges of rape and sexual assault in 2020 following allegations from actor Charlotte Arnould. In this case, the investigating judge concluded his investigation on April 17 and transferred the file to the Paris prosecutor's office “to examine and determine the continuation of the procedure”, the prosecutor's office said on Monday. Depardieu has long been considered a national icon in France. He was a global ambassador for French cinema and achieved international fame with several roles in Hollywood. The latest episode involving Depardieu comes as French cinema is rocked by a #metoo awakening following actress Judith Godrche's call for the French film industry to “face the truth” about sexual violence and abuse physical. She made the call during a live broadcast in February of the César ceremony, the French version of the Oscars. Barbara Surk reported from Nice, France. AP writer John Leicester in Le Pecq, France, contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2024/04/29/actor-depardieu-will-stand-trial-on-sexual-assault-charges/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos