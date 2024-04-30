Entertainment
50 Cent Joins Mark Wahlberg to Move Film Production from Hollywood to Heartland
Rapper 50 cents chose an interesting location for his latest venture.
50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, opens a new film studio. Instead of launching the studio in Hollywood, a standard location for the film industry, he made the decision to move to Shreveport, Louisiana, becoming the latest star to substantially leave Los Angeles.
“As someone who has always believed in the transformative power of music, film and television, I am beyond excited to introduce the expansion of my G-Unit Film & Television through the launch of G-Unit Studios right here in Shreveport,” Jackson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.
“From the brutal tales of the streets to the gripping stories that define our times, G-Unit has always been more than just entertainment; it is a platform for voices that need to be heard, stories that need to be told,” a- he continued.
Jackson said the idea of bringing the movie studio in Shreveport is not “just a business decision” but also “a commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunity and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation.”
He added, “We view Shreveport as a beacon of inspiration and creativity.”
G-Unit Film & Television is a production company established by Jackson in 2003. Through this company, he released a documentary called “50 Cent: The New Breed” and worked with Starz to produce shows like “Power”, in which he also played.
In an additional statement to Fox News Digital, Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said the city is “excited” to welcome the new studio.
“The rich culture and talent of this city provide the ideal setting for this project,” he said. “We look forward to collaborating with Mr. Jackson and G-Unit Film & Television to bring exciting films and entertainment to Shreveport and Caddo Parish.”
Although Shreveport may seem like an unusual choice for a celebrity to build a movie studio, Jackson is following in the footsteps of other stars who have made the decision to move the industry out of Hollywood.
Last year, actor/producer Mark Wahlberg told Fox News Digital that when he moved his family from Los Angeles to Las Vegashe planned to transform the city into “Hollywood 2.0” with the help of a new studio he planned to build.
“We’re looking to create 10,000 jobs in the studio alone,” he said. “The average salary would be $100,000 more than today. We want to train people in front of and behind the camera, create jobs, and above all, for locals.”
Walhberg praised the “much better lifestyle” in Las Vegas and said it was much more affordable than in Los Angeles.
In 2019, Tyler Perry hosted the grand opening of his own studio in Atlanta. In an interview with Gayle King for “CBS This Morning,” he said, “I definitely believe that I'm being ignored in Hollywood, that's for sure, and that's fine. I understand.”
He continued: “My audience and the stories that I tell are African American stories specific to a certain audience, specific to a certain group of people that I know, that I grew up and that we speak a language,” he continued. he added. “Hollywood doesn't necessarily speak that language. A lot of critics don't speak that language. So, for them, it's like, 'What is this?'”
In addition to producing, Perry writes and directs many of his works. He also performs occasionally, notably as his famous character “Madea” in many films.
“I know what I do is important,” he told King. “I know that what I do touches millions of people around the world. I know how important every word, every joke, every laugh is. [is]. I know what that does to the people where I come from and to the people I write for. »
