He wanted an Oscar: James Baldwin's long campaign to break into Hollywood | Movies

IIt's fair to say that James Baldwin was not a fan of The Exorcist. It has absolutely nothing to offer, he wrote in his 1976 collection of memoirs and reviews, The Devil Finds Work. Except Satan, who is definitely the star. William Friedkins' 1973 horror film about a possessed schoolgirl might have wreaked havoc in theaters, but for the African-American literary giant it was a garish misfire that missed the real target. For I have seen the devil day and night, and I have seen him in you and in me, he continued. He doesn't levitate beds or mess with little girls: we do that.

Baldwin was not an opportunistic critic bashing a major commercial success, he was an ardent movie buff whose obsession with cinema began as a young child in Harlem when a teacher called Orilla Bill Miller took him Watch some movies. These first trips marked the beginning of a love story that would last a lifetime. He went to the movies whenever he could, seeing everything from The Maltese Falcon to the 1959 lynching drama I Spit on Your Grave. Baldwin scholar Caryl Phillips said that although literature was his greatest love, Baldwin discovered cinema before he discovered books, and he never forgot the impact those early films had on him.

His Malcolm X was sabotaged thanks to FBI interference and the studios want to cast Charlton Heston in the lead role.

A new season at the Barbican in London hopes to bring The Devil Finds Work into conversation with best-known nonfiction authors, such as the essay collections No Name in the Street and Nobody Knows My Name, by screening a series of films related thematically or more directly to the Baldwin's work. Barry Jenkins, who directed If Beale Street Could Talk in 2017, is taking part; while 35 Shots of Rum by Claire Denis and Hunger by Steve McQueen are also screened, as well as a talk by young black British filmmakers Ayo Akingbade and Rhea Storr, both inspired by Baldwin.

In The Devil Finds Work, Baldwin mentions about 60 films which he carefully weaves through vignettes from his life and observations about his main concerns: race and America. He remembers that his father's interest was piqued by Bette Davis, a white movie star who was not his mother (I had caught my father, not in a lie, but in an infirmity) and proposes his own take on the breakout personality theory of Margaret Farrand Thorps, who said that Golden Age audiences saw themselves in the stars on screen. No one makes their escapist personality black.

Interracial Readings Sidney Poitier and Katharine Houghton in Guess Who's Coming to Dinner? Photo: COLUMBIA/Allstar

His sharpest criticism is reserved for the interracial romance Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, in which Sidney Poitiers' doctor character says to his disapproving father: You consider yourself a colored man. I consider myself a man. Which means a man only exists in the brutally limited lexicon of those who consider themselves white, Baldwin says.

Phillips says The Devil Finds Work is Baldwin's most underrated work of nonfiction, while in 2014 the Atlantic called it the most powerful film review ever written. Yet even for many Baldwin fans, this falls outside the established canon. This year marks Baldwin's centennial, but even though some of his books are currently being reissued by Penguin ClassicsThe Devil Finds Work is not one of them.

Barbican seasons curator Clive Chijioke Nwonka hopes audiences will see a new side of Baldwin. The documentaries we have, like I Am Not Your Negro and Meeting the Man: James Baldwin in Paris, show him as a polemicist, but there are so many sides to him: he was an exceptional film critic and someone who really understood the form.

Only one of Baldwin's novels was made into a film during his lifetime. In 1985, two years before his death from stomach cancer, a television adaptation of the writer's first novel, Go Tell It on the Mountain, was well received. But it wasn't until 1998, when French director Robert Gudiguian released The Heart's Place, inspired by If Beale Street Could Talk, that the screenwriter's work made it to his beloved big screen. It wasn't until 2018 that Baldwin's work was adapted into English, when Barry Jenkins directed If Beale Street Could Talk, his sequel to Moonlight.

Phillips doesn't find it surprising that there is such a dearth of adaptations; the literary worlds created by Baldwin are often very vast. Another Country, Tell Me How Long the Trains Been Gone, and Just Above My Head are sprawling novels that take place over vast periods of time. It's not easy to fit them into 90 minutes of screen time. With the exception of Giovannis Room, all of his books ripe for adaptation have been made.

With notes for Truffaut If Beale Street Could Talk About Barry Jenkins. Photography: Lifestyle Photos/Alamy

Nwonka has a different view. Maybe they're not suitable for a film adaptation, but all the novels are for television, he says. We live in a time where projects can span six or 12 episodes with that kind of space a showrunner could explore some of Baldwin's worlds. I wasn't sure The Underground Railroad was filmable, but look what Barry Jenkins did with it.

Baldwin positively yearned for the kind of visibility and fame that only Hollywood could bring, according to Phillips, who said that if pushed, Baldwin would have admitted that he wanted an Oscar almost as much as a Pulitzer. He certainly didn't hesitate to present his ideas to directors.

Even though the film was perfectly filmable, the industry was too homophobic to let Giovannis Room be made.

While assigned to interview Ingmar Bergman for Esquire in 1960, he sketched out a film idea while the two men spoke in the director's office in Stockholm: My film would begin with slaves boarding a good ship Jesus: a white ship on a dark sea, with masters. as white as the sails of their ships and slaves as black as the ocean, he wrote.

It was the story of a slave who died in the middle passage, protecting a woman who was going to have his child. The child would then grow up to lead a slave revolt before being hanged, then reappear in each generation as a Reconstruction-era politician assassinated after leaving Congress; a World War I soldier buried alive; a jazz musician who goes crazy; and finally a current incarnation who ended up becoming a drug addict.

An exceptional film critic, James Baldwin. Photograph: Peter Turnley/Corbis/VCG/Getty Images

Like almost all of Baldwin's film aspirations, the project was destined not to come to fruition. This is not for lack of effort on the part of the writers. When Jenkins was working on Beale Street, Baldwin's sister gave him a brown leather-bound notebook with a list of directors, including Gordon Parks and François Truffaut, whose story he would have liked to direct, and notes on how he thought it should be made.

There were also concrete offers. Rainer Werner Fassbinder approached him to adapt Giovanni's Room, as did black British filmmaker Horace Ov, who made a documentary about Baldwin's time in London in the 1960s. The two men thought they had secured the rights, but the Authors didn't like legal agreements and contracts, which meant neither of them did so and the film was never made. Jimmy wasn't one to dot his I's and cross his T's, Phillips said.

The trappings of Hollywood, however, appealed to Baldwin. At the height of his fame in the 1960s, he became friends with Poitier, Harry Belafonte, Richard Burton and Yves Montand. Baldwin hung out with Ava Gardner who he said tried to convince him that she was the perfect person to play Billie Holiday, even though she was white. When Martin Luther King was assassinated in April 1968, Baldwin reportedly heard the news while poolside at Billy Dee Williams' house in Los Angeles. He was in town to work on a screenplay for Alex Haley's autobiography about Malcolm reportedly considered making Charlton Heston the black revolutionary.

Perhaps the most tragic of his failed film projects was his final attempt to make Giovannis Room. British director Michael Raeburn and Baldwin worked on a script in the late 1970s. After a meeting in Paris between decoy limousines, Marlon Brando was cast as Guillaume, the bisexual main character, while Robert De Niro was also said to be interested. But as with previous efforts, interest fizzled and the 211-page script sat in Raeburn's London apartment for 40 years. That would never have been possible, Phillips said. Even though it was perfectly filmable, due to the homophobia in the industry.

Despite this disappointment, there is a Baldwin biopic in the works starring Billy Porter, although the actor's recent interview with the Guardian showed a level of political awareness quite far behind the major writers. Even though this project is destined to be hit by the Baldwin curse, the new Barbicans program will give a deeper dive into a thinker whose first love was always cinema.