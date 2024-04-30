Mount Clemens and Warren-Center Line to promote each other's car shows – Macomb Daily





In recent years, the kickoff to the annual car show season has proven to be a cause of contention between Mount Clemens gearheads and their counterparts in the Warren-Center Line area. Because organizers once presented the start of the season on the same day, classic car enthusiasts had to choose between one event over another. But this year, promoters of the Mount Clemens Cruise and Crusin 53 Car Show and Parade put their heads together and came up with a solution. “We're going to be promoting our respective car shows,” Donna Weatherby, sales manager for the Southeast Michigan Chamber of Commerce, said Monday. The Moran Cnevrolet Mount Clemens Cruise is scheduled for Friday, May 31 through Saturday, June 1. For Cruisin' 53, part of the Center Line Independence Festival, the car show and parade is scheduled for Sunday, June 2. “Our problem was the Warren guys like to come to our show and we like to go to theirs,” said Steve Charlie of the nonprofit group Friends of Mount Clemens. “So we came together to combine our efforts. They changed their date to Sunday and we'll keep ours for Saturday, and people will be able to see cars all weekend. Hundreds of hot rods, classic cars, vintage vehicles and motorcycles take to the city streets for both events. And both will also feature live music, food trucks and plenty to see, do and hear. Both events will feature refreshments, live entertainment and more. Now in its 32nd year, the Mount Clemens show is the oldest car show in metro Detroit, older than the Woodward Dream Cruise. Promoters have also added several new events to the lineup, including partnering with the Discovery Center to host a Touch-a-Truck event, a children's coloring contest and many popular exhibits from previous events. Proceeds from the car show will be donated to various charities Meanwhile, the Cruisin' 53 event is part of the Center Line festival, which runs from Friday May 31 to Sunday June 2. Like the Mount Clemens show, visitors to Cruisin' 53 will have access to a car show and parade, as well as live music. , a carnival, refreshments, inflatables and colorful fireworks. “We didn’t choose this date to compete with Mount Clemens in years past,” Weatherby said. “Unfortunately, ours always seemed to conflict with their event date, forcing people to choose which show to attend. I think this is a reasonable solution. Weatherby said most of the fun was in the 10 Mile Road-Van Dyke Avenue area, as well as the Warren City Hall area. The Warren-Center line show usually has about 200 vehicles, she said. “Our car show will be held on Sunday, June 2 with $2,200 in cash prizes and trophies,” Weatherby said. “And this Best in Show award has a $1,000 prize, so we know people will want to see who takes it home.” For more information, search Mount Clemens Cruise on Facebook or visit centerlinefestival.org.

