A West Hollywood Penthouse Just Sold for $24 Million, One of the Biggest L.A. Condo Deals in Years





8899 Beverly, one of Los Angeles' most opulent new residential buildings, has been making headlines lately. Just a few days ago, actor Matt Damon paid $8.6 million for a two-bedroom pied-à-terre on the fourth floor of the building, one level below the new $9 million condo dollars from Comcast CEO Brian Roberts. We now learn that the development completed in 2022, designed by the prestigious architectural firm Olson Kundig, and which would be the tallest residential building in West Hollywood, has recorded one of the most expensive condo sales in SoCal in years . On the top floor of the building, the so-called Penthouse East sold for $24 million, one of the highest prices ever paid in a Los Angeles apartment complex. The unit, featuring stunning city and mountain views, offers four bedrooms and five bathrooms in just under 6,500 square feet of living space. Learn more about the Robb Report Completed in 2022, 8899 Beverly sits in the best of West Hollywood, just blocks from Beverly Hills. For the record, the most expensive condo sale in Los Angeles history took place nearly 15 years ago, when Candy Spelling paid $35 million for her mansion-sized duplex penthouse in The Century building, although this penthouse has more than 15,000 square feet of living space. . Those involved in the sale of 8899 Beverly declined to disclose the identity of the buyer, but public records indicate the new owner is Tom Coates, a somewhat private San Francisco businessman who is chief executive of Jackson Square Properties, a real estate company that owns dozens. of apartment complexes and mobile home communities in Northern and Southern California. The new Coatess residence is a treasure trove of custom details, featuring 14-foot ceilings with custom wood paneling and handcrafted design. Imported floor-to-ceiling glass walls feature panels that open at the push of a button, blurring the line between inside and out. And outside, a 2,000-square-foot wraparound terrace is clad in travertine imported from Italy. The open kitchen features high-end cabinetry and appliances, and the unit has a separate entrance and service hallway for the owners' staff members and sales associates, according to the listing. Inside, the unit offers open living spaces, extensive woodwork and unobstructed views. The penthouse also includes HOA dues of $11,295 per month, which cover five-star lifestyle amenities including 24/7 concierge and valet services, a state-of-the-art gym, and an outdoor pool , a spa, fireplaces and a kitchen. Also on-site is Stella West Hollywood, an upscale Italian restaurant, and the development is within walking distance of dozens of other restaurants and shops, as well as a five-minute drive to Beverly Hills. The story continues The 8899 Beverly development features 40 lavish condos with prices starting at around $5 million. Also on the ground floor of the building are 15 affordable rental residences, with monthly rents capped by market rates. Michelle Montany and Taaseen Qureshi of The Agency New Development held the list; Mauricio Umansky of The Agency replaced the buyer. Click on here for more photos of Penthouse East at 8899 Beverly. Best of Robb Report Register for Robb Report Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/west-hollywood-penthouse-just-sold-000000331.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos