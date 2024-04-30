Lake County Entertainment Calendar





Here is a calendar of upcoming events in Lake County and surrounding towns. Friday May 3 The music man: 8pm at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $58 to $63. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. Northlight Theater’s “Brooklyn Laundry”: 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $39 to $89; $15 students. (847) 673-6300. northlight.org. Joanne Shaw Taylor: 8 p.m. at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $35 to $71. (847) 673-6300. northshorecenter.org. “The 39 steps”: 7:30 p.m. at Three Brothers Theater, 221 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $15-$25. (224) 419-4325. threebrotherstheatre.com/shows. “Baby The Musical” from Théâtre Citadelle: 7:30 p.m. at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. $45. (847) 735-8554. citadelletheatre.org. Monster on a leash, super stranger and phobia: 7:45 p.m. at Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. $15. All ages. vixenmchenry.com/. Andrew Belle: Black Bear: 10th Anniversary Show: 8 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Exhausted. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Whimsy's RuPaul Drag Race Watch Party: 6:30 p.m. at Lucky Scottie, 30 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov/calendar. Spring concert of jazz ensembles: 7 p.m. at College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $7 to $8. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu/. INFECT: Visit from vegetarian friends: 8 p.m. at Bass Station, 300 Lakehurst Road, Waukegan. $30. posh.vip/e/infekt-veggie-friends-tour-2. The Artimus Pyle Band pays tribute to Ronnie Van Zant's Lynyrd Skynyrd: 9 p.m. at Impact Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. $45-$65. (847) 549-1972. impactfuelroom.com/. Stand-up comedy: 8 p.m. at Improv Playhouse, 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. $5 to $12.50. (847) 968-4529. improvplayhouse.com. Uncle Pigeon: 7 p.m. at Tighthead Brewing, 161 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein. (847) 970-9174. Tightheadbrewing.com/tap-room-events. Steve Rashid Octet EP releases “Is it beautiful there?” »: 8 p.m. at Studio5 Performing Arts Center, 1934 Dempster Street, Evanston. $35. studio5.dance/calendar. “Monsieur Chopin, A piece in music”: 7:30 p.m. at Writers Theatre, Gillian Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. $35 to $75. (847) 242-6000; writerstheater.org. Bourbon Country: 8 p.m. at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $27 to $35. (815) 356-9212; rauecenter.org. Kurt Elling and Danilo Father Duo: 7:30 p.m. at Ravinia Festival, Bennett Gordon Hall at 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $55. (847) 266-5100. ravinia.org. Saturday May 4 The music man: 4pm and 8pm at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $58 to $63. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. Northlight Theater’s “Brooklyn Laundry”: 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $39 to $89; $15 students. (847) 673-6300. northlight.org. “The 39 steps”: 7:30 p.m. at Three Brothers Theater, 221 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $15-$25. (224) 419-4325. threebrotherstheatre.com/shows. Dance. Dance Center: Dance the night away: 10:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $19. (847) 673-6300. northshorecenter.org. “Baby The Musical” from Théâtre Citadelle: 7:30 p.m. at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. $45. (847) 735-8554. citadelletheatre.org. LP Vinyl: Escape, a tribute to the music of travel with Keep the Faith: 7:45 p.m. at Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. $15. All ages. vixenmchenry.com/. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $25 to $45. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Spring choral concert: 7 p.m. at College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $5-$6. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu/. The Prince Experience with Gabriel Sanchez: 8 p.m. at Impact Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. $25-$50. (847) 549-1972. impactfuelroom.com/. “Little Women: The Broadway Musical”: 7:30 p.m. at the Genesee Theater, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $59 to $99. (847) 263-6300. geneseetheater.com/events. Chicagoland Monster Truck Wars: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $5 to $35. lcfairgrounds.com/events. Heartache tonight: 7:30 p.m. at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. $25-$35. woodstockoperahouse.com/. Chill Murray Comedy Show: 8 p.m. at the Woodstock Opera House, 125 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. $15-$20. woodstockoperahouse.com/. Beer and disgust: 7 p.m. at Tighthead Brewing, 161 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein. (847) 970-9174. Tightheadbrewing.com/tap-room-events. Steve Rashid Octet EP releases “Is it beautiful there?” »: 8 p.m. at Studio5 Performing Arts Center, 1934 Dempster Street, Evanston. $35. studio5.dance/calendar. “Monsieur Chopin, A piece in music”: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Writers Theatre, Gillian Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. $35 to $75. (847) 242-6000; writerstheater.org. George Michael is reborn! : 8 p.m. at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $35-$45. (815) 356-9212; rauecenter.org. Sunday May 5 The music man: 1pm and 5pm at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $58 to $63. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. Northlight Theater’s “Brooklyn Laundry”: 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $39 to $89; $15 students. (847) 673-6300. northlight.org. Yvonne Dance Academy: Corridor Sillons: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $52. (847) 673-6300. northshorecenter.org. “Baby The Musical” from Théâtre Citadelle: 3 p.m. at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. $45. (847) 735-8554. citadelletheatre.org. John Hiatt with Nathan Graham: 8 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Exhausted. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Woodstock Community Choir I See Colors: 3 p.m. at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Free. woodstockoperahouse.com/. “Monsieur Chopin, A piece in music”: 2:00 p.m. at Writers Theatre, Gillian Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. $35 to $75. (847) 242-6000; writerstheater.org. Monday May 6 The Acrobats of Beijing: 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $12. (847) 673-6300. northshorecenter.org. John Hiatt with Nathan Graham: 8 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Exhausted. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Bicycle loft pop-up: 5:30 p.m. at Tighthead Brewing, 161 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein. (847) 970-9174. Tightheadbrewing.com/tap-room-events. Tuesday May 7 John Hiatt with Nathan Graham: 8 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Exhausted. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. The Acrobats of Beijing: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $12. (847) 673-6300. northshorecenter.org. Pints ​​and Purls: 7 p.m. at Nightshade and Darks Pandemonium Brewing, 216 W. Clayton, Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov/calendar. Bingo evening: 6 p.m. at Timothy OTooles Pub, 10 W. Grand Ave. Lake Villa. (847) 979-0600. TimothyOTooles.com. Quiz night: 7 p.m. at Timothy OTooles Pub, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. (847) 984-2599. TimothyOTooles.com. Quiz night: 6 p.m. at Timothy OTooles Pub, 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee. (847) 249-0800. TimothyOTooles.com. Show and Tell: Puppet Slam: 7:00 p.m. at Writers Theater, Litowitz Atrium, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. $15. (847) 242-6000; writerstheater.org. Wednesday May 8 The music man: 1pm and 7.30pm at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $58 to $63. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. Northlight Theater’s “Brooklyn Laundry”: 1 and 7:30 p.m. at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $39 to $89; $15 students. (847) 673-6300. northlight.org. Lucie Kaplansky: 7:30 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20 to $32. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Spring concert of the harmony orchestra: 7:30 p.m. at James Lumber Center, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $7 to $8. (847) 543-2300. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu/calendar-of-events. Trombone Dave and the Lawn Clippings: 7 p.m. at A Cuban Experience, 119 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov/calendar. Anecdote with Lola Madison and her friends: 7 p.m. at Nightshade and Darks Pandemonium Brewing, 216 W. Clayton, Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov/calendar. Quiz night: 6 p.m. at Timothy OTooles Pub, 10 W. Grand Ave. Lake Villa. (847) 979-0600. TimothyOTooles.com. Karaoke evening: 7 p.m. at Timothy OTooles Pub, 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee. (847) 249-0800. TimothyOTooles.com. Do not send: 7:15 p.m. at the Gorton Center, 400 Illinois Road, Lake Forest. (847) 234-6060. gortoncenter.org. “Monsieur Chopin, A piece in music”: 7:30 p.m. at Writers Theatre, Gillian Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. $35 to $75. (847) 242-6000; writerstheater.org. Thursday May 9 The music man: 7.30pm at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $58 to $63. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. Northlight Theater’s “Brooklyn Laundry”: 7:30 p.m. at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $39 to $89; $15 students. (847) 673-6300. northlight.org. EXTC: Terry Chambers and friends with the tennis court oath: 8 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. exhausted. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Hunks: The Show: All-male revue: 8 p.m. at Impact Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. $25 to $45. (847) 549-1972. impactfuelroom.com/. Take out the LED: 7:30 p.m. at the Genesee Theater, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $32 to $45. (847) 263-6300. geneseetheater.com/events. Nicole Devine: 7 p.m. at Tighthead Brewing, 161 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein. (847) 970-9174. Tightheadbrewing.com/tap-room-events. Quiz night on stage left: 7 p.m. at the Woodstock Opera House, 125 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. $1. woodstockoperahouse.com/. “Monsieur Chopin, A piece in music”: 7:30 p.m. at Writers Theatre, Gillian Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. $35 to $75. (847) 242-6000; writerstheater.org. Do you have an event to submit? Send an email to [email protected] at least three weeks before the event.

