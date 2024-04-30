The 8 a.m. Invitation Gift Bag Combines Golf and Hollywood





The 8AM Golf Invitational is not like other professional golf events. For starters, it's hosted by Justin Timberlake. The annual tournament places some of the biggest names in pop culture on the links at Wynn Las Vegas, and given that it's a very prestigious event, you can imagine the suite of giveaways is pretty solid. Because just like other events attended by beautiful people, the 8AM Invitational offers a themed gift bag that combines golf (obviously) with fashion and beyond. Thanks to Golf magazinewe can take a look at what's inside and see how it fits into the larger trend in golf products right now. There are standard products that players use on the course, such as a putter, TaylorMade golf balls, a glove and a club head cover. For fashion on and off the course, there's a Greyson Hoodie, Tremont Cap, Reigning Champ Cabin Fleece Hoodie, Socks, Bucket Hat, LEN Leather Belt, Oakley Sunglasses , Lusso slippers and Nike Air Max 1 OG. Golf shoes G. Now let's move on to some of the fun things that really have nothing to do with golf on the surface, but are related to it nonetheless: Blue Tees Player+ GPS Golf Speaker: It's a sort of Frankenstein combination of a device that players use to analyze the course and their performance, while listening to their favorite tunes. (I personally like yacht rock while I'm on the course. Keeps blood pressure down.)

TUMI luggage: for traveling from one event to another.

Ombre and Liquid Scissors Hair Care Products: We don't all want to wear a hat on the course, do we?

OWYN Protein Shakes: Since Tiger, golfers have become more and more interested in the idea of ​​bulking up.

Therabody Recovery Therm Cube: This golf swing doesn't get easier with age.

Yeti Rambler 42 oz. Straw Cup: Beverage products must be huge now. Yeti is still one of the biggest names in glassware, but it's clearly taking inspiration from another company in the industry right now.

Bask Skincare: Four hours (plus extracurricular activities) in the sun adds up.

Sky MD Hydration: It's hard to concentrate on reading a green when your brain is a raisin.

Rapport London Portobello Watch Pouch: This one is fun because it’s not the watch. This is the watch pouch. It elevates any watch to a luxury product and fits perfectly in a golf bag or backpack.

WHOOP: Even though it's a recreational activity, you can still monitor your vital signs and health while you play golf.

Dewar Whiskey: For after (or during, whatever suits you). So what does all this mean for your own golf promotions? Well, while you may not need to tap A-list celebrities with your gifts, you should still consider each person and think about what they want from the experience. And remember, the experience isn't limited to the golf course. This includes everything before, during and after the event to ensure they have a lasting memory. Golf products are essential, as that is the main objective of the competition, but complement them with complementary products like wellness products, clothing that works on and off the course, and maybe even some food and drinks, goes a long way.

