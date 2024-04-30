Hollywood star Anne Hathaway 'trembling' after message from Arsenal star Leandro Trossard





Hollywood superstar Anne Hathaway was left 'shaking' after receiving a message from Arsenal star Leandro Trossard. The star was promoting her new film “The Idea of ​​You” with co-star Nicholas Galitzine on The Today Show when host Savannah Guthrie told the cast, “We have a surprise for you.” 3 Hathaway and her co-star got a huge surprise after receiving a message from Leandro Trossard Credit: X: @TODAYshow That's when a pre-recorded message from the Arsenal star appeared on screen, saying: Hi Anne, I really loved your celebration the other day for my goal. “Keep supporting us and I hope to see you soon in the Emirates. Hathaway, a die-hard Arsenal fan, responded by saying: “Are you kidding me?” before admitting: “I’m shaking.” Hollywood superstar Anne Hathaway celebrates Arsenal goal in interview She wasn't the only one, however, with Galitzine saying: “I'm more struck by the athletes than anything else”, and admitting the message had “upset” him. Trossard's message came in response to a viral clip last week which showed Hathaway's reaction to the Belgian star's goal for the Gunners. Arsenal were taking on Wolves as she spoke to Interview Magazine, while fellow Gooner Galitzine was monitoring the north Londoners' result while she carried out her press duties. Galitzine could be seen alerting Hathaway that Trossard had scored for Arsenal, leading the American actress to respond by clenching both fists, roaring in celebration and shouting: “I love you!” The interviewer looked somewhat stunned and Hathaway explained his love for Arsenal. 3 Both men looked very surprised as they watched their Arsenal hero's message. Credit: X: @TODAYshow 3 Hathaway even needed a moment to collect himself Credit: X: @TODAYshow Sorry, we were both fans of the same team and there's a game going on right now, she said. In our last interview we scored a goal. We have had a difficult week. » Arsenal remain in the hunt for a first Premier League title in 20 years after back-to-back wins against Wolves, Chelsea and Tottenham. Mikel Areteta's team is one point ahead of Manchester City with three games remaining, but Pep Guardiola's men have a game in hand.

