Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates 60 years of its beloved studio tour

Today, visitors to Los Angeles can tour several working movie studios. But back when Universal invited the public to tour its backlot in 1964, it was a completely new idea.

Fast forward to 2024, and Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the big 6-0 in a big way, with special experiences (and even a few surprises) along its historic Studio Tour.

Universal Studios Hollywood's 60th anniversary celebration is a wonderful opportunity to delve into film and entertainment history, says Beci Mahnken, president and CEO of MEI-Voyages. It is a landmark event that embodies adventure and excitement, making it a must-visit destination for any traveler looking to bring the big screen to life and especially dedicated movie buffs.





Universal Studio Hollywood Tour Anniversary Details

Guests visiting the theme park from April 26 to August 11, 2024 can join the Diamond Anniversary Celebration, which includes looks back at the Studio Tour's past, as well as updated experiences that take it to the future. One example is the park's modern trams, which have been given a glamorous makeover to pay homage to the red and white Glamor trams that took the very first guests through the backcountry in the early years of tours.

The Studio Tour is a jewel in our theme park portfolio and a beloved attraction for millions of visitors.

The Studio Tour paved the way for the development of Universal Studios Hollywood, said Scott Strobl, executive vice president and general manager of Universal Studios Hollywood. It is a jewel in our theme park portfolio and a beloved attraction for millions of visitors. We are excited and honored to share its historical relevance with guests both new to the experience and those who have traveled with us along the way.

Earthquake, the biggest

One of the tour's most beloved attractions, Earthquake The Big One, has been shaking up the Universal backlot since 1989. Recently, the experience benefited from a refreshed production design to tell an updated story and improved technology to increase thrills.

This attraction has been around for a long, long time and is somewhat iconic, but between the art direction and the years, it needed a little TLC, said Jon Corfino, Universal's creative vice president. We gave it a new look with new lighting and updated colors, graphics and accessories. [like e-bike charging stations, which werent around in 1989] and that's just the aesthetic part that you can see. We also completely redid the sound, so it's a much more powerful experience.

The updated Earthquake Experience has joined the Studio Tour as part of the 60th anniversary celebration.

Limited Time Opportunities on the Universal Studio Tour

In addition to the newly renovated Earthquake attraction, the Studio Tour offers a rare opportunity to experience one of Psycho's iconic Bates Motel sets, where guests can pose for photos with a fully restored 1964 Glamor Streetcar, a King Giant kong. backdrop, and the original hanging Jaws shark from the theme parks.

More time-limited anniversary features include an original time machine car and the live-action Doc Brown traveling character in Courthouse Square (the location of pivotal scenes from the Back to the Future films) and Return of the 1976 Runaway Train, with warning bells and sirens blaring from its now stationary location on the collapsing bridge, also retired.

The modern trams have been given a glamorous makeover to honor the red and white Glamor trams that took the very first guests through the backcountry in the early years of the tours.

Credit: 2024 Universal Studios Hollywood

A Hollywood Icon Joins the Celebration

In honor of the tour's 60th anniversary, Universal has also partnered with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust for the first-ever full-scale original reproduction of the iconic Los Angeles landmark, which guests will find near Psycho's house.

[Were] “I am thrilled that this incredible opportunity will allow guests to see a perfectly scaled replica of the Hollywood Sign up close,” said Steve Nissen, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Millions of people dreamed of climbing the hill to the current sign. This collaboration with Universal Studios Hollywood is therefore the perfect way to inspire guests around the world to dream big.

From the original Glamor Tram tours of 1964 to the modern Studio Tour of 2024, Universal Studios Hollywood has continued to provide moviegoers with the behind-the-scenes experiences they seek, with cutting-edge attractions expected by theme park guests.