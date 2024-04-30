Bollywood's Most Iconic Saree Moments: From Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra to Miss Chandni Sushmita Sen





Published on April 30, 2024 at 2:39 p.m. IST From Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood has given us countless iconic saree moments. Which is your favorite?



Published on April 30, 2024 at 2:39 p.m. IST Aishwarya Rai walks the red carpet at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival at the screening of her film Devdas. This yellow saree look was instantly iconic. It was designed by Neeta Lulla. /



Published on April 30, 2024 at 2:39 p.m. IST Sridevi made us say I love you in this blue Mr. India number. In the film, she plays a journalist who falls in love with a man with powers of invisibility, played by Anil Kapoor. Her blue saree from Kaate Nahi Katt Te is etched in the memory of every Bollywood lover. /



Published on April 30, 2024 at 2:39 p.m. IST Alia Bhatt's outfits often go viral, but none look like this tie-dye saree she wore to promote her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani last year. The saree was designed by Manish Malhotra, but thousands of dupes flooded online stores in no time. /



Published on April 30, 2024 at 2:39 p.m. IST Sushmita Sen wowed everyone with her cut-sleeved red sarees in Main Hoon Na in 2004. She played Chandni Chopra, the raunchy chemistry teacher in style. /



Published on April 30, 2024 at 2:39 p.m. IST Madhuri Dixit made us all deewana with this purple-gold beauty in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Over the years, many have tried to recreate this state of mind – including Madhuri herself most recently – but none have been able to match this moment. /



Published on April 30, 2024 at 2:39 p.m. IST Raveena Tandon redefined sensuality with this yellow saree in Mohraa. Years later, even Katrina Kaif tried to recreate this look with Sooryavanshi's Tip Tip Barsa Pani, but without as much success. /



Published on April 30, 2024 at 2:39 p.m. IST Deepika Padukone's blue saree from Ye Jawani Hai Deewani was all the rage among the farewell girls in 2013. /



Published on April 30, 2024 at 2:39 p.m. IST Priyanka Chopra took over pop culture with her bra and sparkly sari in Dostana's Desi Girl.

