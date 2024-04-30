Entertainment
I felt overwhelmed by the scrutiny and judgment. Exclusive
Kanika Kapoor talks about the challenges she faced when she entered the industry. Image courtesy of Kanika Kapoor
Here's what Kanika Kapoor had to say.
Kanika Kapoor recently interacted with
Kanika Kapoor's song 'Baby Doll' marked a turning point in her career
When we talk about Kanika Kapoor, one song that always comes to our mind is Baby Doll from Ragini MMS2. It was a turning point in his career. When asked how this song shaped her career, Kanika said, 'Baby Doll' from 'Ragini MMS2' holds a special place in my heart and my fans too. The immense popularity and widespread acclaim of the song not only brought me recognition but also opened doors to exciting opportunities within Bollywood. Its catchy melody, energetic rhythm and playful lyrics resonated with listeners of all ages, cementing its status as a cultural phenomenon. Overall, “Baby Doll” was instrumental in my journey and played a pivotal role in establishing my identity as an artist.
For those who don't know, Kanika Kapoor has trained under several prestigious names, both in India and abroad. So how did these various training experiences help shape his vocal techniques and understanding of music? Kanika replied, “Training always helps and is never enough. I trained in Indian classical music and it definitely gave me a unique perspective and a different approach to music. From classical Indian training to contemporary Western techniques, I have had the opportunity to explore a wide range of vocal styles and musical traditions that have helped me throughout the years. She added about her hometown Lucknow and said: My early years in Lucknow with my parents and family played an important role in shaping my musical sensibilities. Growing up surrounded by a rich culture, I was exposed to a wide range of musical styles, from classical to folk.
Now that she's talked about musical sensibilities and different approaches to music, we also wanted to know what she thought about using AI in music. It's been a long time since some renowned musicians have heard of AI. So what does Kanika have to say?
It's important to recognize that AI lacks the emotional depth and personal connection that human musicians bring to their craft. Music is a deeply human art form, rooted in emotion, expression and storytelling. Even though AI can analyze data and identify patterns, it cannot replicate the nuanced interpretation and creativity that comes from human experience. I believe that the most compelling music is born from a combination of human creativity and technological innovation, with AI being a valuable tool to augment, rather than replace, the creative process.
Passionate about music for a long time, which singer does Kanika adore and which song never fails to move her?
In response, she said: One song that never fails to move me is 'Lag Ja Gale' from the classic Bollywood film 'Woh Kaun Thi?' sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. The haunting melody, poignant lyrics and Lataji's soulful delivery evoke a deep sense of emotion and nostalgia every time I listen to it. It is a timeless masterpiece. Although I may have never sung it myself, “Lag Ja Gale” remains a favorite that continues to inspire me as an artist.
Kanika Kapoor's work front
As always, I'm excited to continue exploring new music under my new label Bajao Records. Although a few things are still in the works, I can assure you that some exciting projects and international collaborations are expected to be released soon. Stay tuned!
