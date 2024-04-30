Thug Life: The Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam film involves THESE 2 Bollywood actors?





Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam are finally joining hands after years since their debut film, Nayakan. While the buzz around the film has been at an all-time high since its announcement, it seems the new cast of actors will only add even more excitement to this ambitious project. According to a recent report, actors Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal have joined the set of the upcoming film starring Kamal Haasan. The two Bollywood actors are said to play pivotal roles in the film. Bollywood stars Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal join Thug Life This exciting project has made a name for itself since its announcement last year. Moreover, it is said that Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal are currently shooting the film in Delhi. Reportedly, Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR have also joined them to shoot combination scenes together. Additionally, the shooting of the film is expected to continue till next month in Delhi, after which the team will move on to its new schedule. Interestingly, Silambarasan TR was initially not supposed to play a role in Thug Life.

As announced by the makers earlier, actor Dulquer Salmaan has been roped in to play a major role in the film. However, due to Kamal Haasan's recent election campaign, the shooting schedule was delayed as the actor had to opt out of the project. As a result, Silambarasan TR replaced him in the film. Learn About the Thug Life Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, is an upcoming action drama directed by Mani Ratnam, with the actor co-writing the screenplay. The film features an ensemble of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nassar, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi and many more in pivotal roles. Marking their second collaboration since 1987, the duo have teamed up for a much-anticipated film, with AR Rahman creating the music. While filming is underway, rumors are also doing the rounds that the legendary actor will play a triple role in the film. However, any official confirmation regarding this is still unknown. READ ALSO : Strong buzz: Ram Charan, Rajinikanth likely to attend Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 audio launch in June

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/south/thug-life-kamal-haasan-and-mani-ratnam-movie-gets-these-2-bollywood-actors-on-board-1300672 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos