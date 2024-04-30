



Line Of Duty actor Brian McCardie has died aged 59, his family has confirmed. Best known for playing mob boss John Thomas “Tommy” Hunter in the font pprocedurehe had also recently joined the cast of the Outlander prequel, Blood Of My Blood. His sister confirmed his death on X, writing: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie, beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many. “Brian passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, April 28. A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and he left far too soon. “We love him and will miss him dearly; please remember Brian in your thoughts.” She said funeral arrangements would be announced in the coming days. No cause of death was given. McCardie's agent, United Agents, paid tribute on social media, writing: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of the sudden death of Brian McCardie. “He was such a talented actor that we were fortunate to represent, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.” Producer Paul Larkin posted on social media, saying he was “shocked and devastated” to learn of McCardie's death, adding: “Brian was a brilliant friend and we had many discussions about mental health issues where he m was a fantastic help. like that; he was a phenomenal actor. Writer Alec Bowman Clarke said he was “saddened” by the news and wrote: “I have spoken to him several times about projects and have always found him genuine, passionate, generous and funny. I wrote him a role in a future project. With a career spanning three decades, McCardie has appeared in numerous TV shows over the years – but it was his role in Line Of Duty that made him most widely known. One of the series' original characters, although Tommy Hunter met a violent end early in series two, the character was later mentioned in series three and five, and was a key player in the nail-biting whodunnit on police corruption. X

Allow cookies once A Scottish actor, McCardie appeared in an episode of Outlander, as Sir Marcus MacRannoch, before being cast as the head of the Grant clan in the upcoming Outlander prequel. The series, centered on the lives of the parents of Outlander character Jamie Fraser, is currently filming in Scotland according to the Starz network. He starred alongside Sean Bean in the BBC prison drama Time in 2021 and Irvine Welsh's TV series Crime in the same year. He also appeared in Sky Atlantic's Domina, set in ancient Rome, as the Roman statesman Cicero. His film appearances included Rob Roy, Irvine Welsh's Filth and the thriller Low Winter Sun alongside Mark Strong.

