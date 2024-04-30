Ignore the naysayers Florence remains one of the most beautiful cities in Italy





Even more extreme? Consider avoiding the big hitters altogether. While the masses queue under the blazing sun to take a selfie in front of the world's most famous nude statue, wonders such as the Museo dellOpera del Duomo, the Bargello and the Museo di San Marco remain largely ignored, even in high season. Discover off-the-radar gems like Andrea del Sarto's Last Supper painting in San Salvi, Perugino's Crucifix in Santa Maria Maddalena dei Pazzi, and the wonderfully eclectic and eccentric private collections of the Stibbert and Bardini museums. There is enough to satisfy an art lover in Florence for several weeks without going near the main galleries. The city's food scene is thriving, with young chefs revisiting their culinary roots in a wave of next-generation osterias, increasingly in out-of-the-way spots where you'll find a neighborhood vibe, reasonable prices and a predominance from Italian. being spoken. If you want to stay in the heart of the hustle and bustle, there are of course many excellent centrally located hotels and short-term rentals, but a B&B or apartment outside the city walls will offer a much more local view of the city. Florentine life. Le Cure, Piazza Beccaria, Campo di Marte and Gavinana are all lively areas with good transport links and boasting bustling markets, as well as many small shops, bars and restaurants where Italian remains the dominant language. On June 8-9, Florentines will go to the polls to elect a new Sindaco (mayor), with the issue of overtourism and its complex repercussions being among the hottest topics on the table. Most believe that outgoing Mayor Dario Nardella has decided to ban new Airbnbs in the Old City It was far too little, far too late, but the German-born former media director of the Uffizi Gallery, Eike Schmidt, whose candidacy is backed by Prime Minister Giorgia Melonis' right-wing coalition, will succeed. will it convince the traditional parties? Fiorentini from the left, that he is their man?

