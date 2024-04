How Bollywood brought Torquay's Ferris Wheel to millions

Image from Chalbaaz, a Bengali film presented by Eskay Movies and partly filmed in Torquay (YouTube) The YouTube video has been viewed by 4.2 million people Supporters of the Torquay seafront Ferris wheel say it promotes the image of the English Riviera around the world – and that's exactly what a popular Bollywood film turns out to have done. The wheel was featured in a dance scene in the 2019 Bengali romantic comedy Chalbaaz (Trickster), which saw a film crew and some of Bollywood's biggest stars filming in Torbay. The story of a 'money-minded youngster' who comes to the UK to seek his fortune was a huge hit across Asia, where it was seen by millions. The YouTube video for the title track itself has been viewed by 4.2 million people. It opens with Chalbaaz star, Bangladeshi actor Shakib Khan, dancing and holding up £50 notes in front of the English Riviera Wheel. The video shows chase and fight scenes from the film on the streets of London before returning to Torquay seafront to continue dancing into the sunset. And if that wasn't enough, the film's promotional poster also featured an image of the wheel. Torbay Council's planning committee has just decided to allow the wheel to return for summer 2024, the 12th consecutive summer on the seafront for operators Mellors. But members had to override their own planners to do so. A report submitted to the committee said that after more than a decade, the scale of damage to the peaceful Princess Gardens and its heritage assets – including a fountain and the Torquay War Memorial – had reached crisis point. Officers said the money Mellors pays each year to improve the area around the wheel is no longer keeping pace with the damaging effects of the “alien, intrusive wheel”. But councilors disputed the gardens' claim to be “peaceful” and said the area experienced constant seaside “hustle and bustle”. And they decided that the wheel was an “iconic” attraction, known around the world thanks to the number of times it featured in social media posts uploaded by vacationers. After the meeting, council deputy leader Chris Lewis (Con, Preston) said it was important to retain it as it is Torbay's 'wheel of fortune'. And Carolyn Custerson, chief executive of tourism company English Riviera BID, told the BBC she did not understand why the committee was advised to reject the application. She said the bay's success was due to the presence of a range of attractions such as the wheel. But, she added, it would be important next year to understand heritage concerns earlier. Torquay's previous waterfront pop video came to prominence thanks to Metronomy's 2011 single The Bay, which featured dramatic aerial footage of the resort as well as footage filmed at Princess Pier. However, it was made before the wheel first arrived, and the controversial Hi-Flyer balloon can be seen in the background.

