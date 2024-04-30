Anna May Wong: 13 Facts About Her Pioneering Hollywood Career

Anna May Wong rose to fame as an actress during Hollywood's Golden Age. Living from 1905 to 1961, when the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and its extensions were implemented, Wong struggled with racism which limited his opportunities. Nonetheless, over the course of her career, she starred in more than 60 productions and marked many firsts for Asian Americans.

As Hollywood's first Chinese-American movie star, Anna May Wong faced more challenges than most actresses of her era, says Katie Gee Salisbury, author of the biography Anna May Wong. Not your China doll. Despite the racism she experienced, studios were reluctant to cast her in leading roles and often relegated her to stereotypes of China dolls or dragon ladies. Wong persisted and even thrived, working in silent films, talkies, radio, theater and television for four decades.

Through her artistic achievements and philanthropic efforts, Anna May Wong became the first Asian American to be commemorated on American currency in 2022, when the American Mint published quarters bearing his image as part of the American women's quarters program. Below are 13 facts about his life, career, and legacy.

1. She was a third-generation American.

Although Anna May Wong was of Chinese descent, she was born and raised in the United States and was considered a third-generation American. She was born Wong Liu Tsong in Los Angeles on January 3, 1905. Her parents named her Anna May, which she later combined with her Chinese name to create your stage name.

She was the second of seven children of her parents Sam Sing and Gon Toy Lee, both from California. The couple owned and operated a laundromat near Chinatown in Los Angeles, where Wong and his siblings also worked alongside their parents.

2. She experienced racism at school.

Wong and his siblings initially attended a predominantly white public school in California and faced racism and hostility from classmates. She remembers a particularly painful experience The real life of a Chinese girla three-part memoir published by Pictures Magazine in 1926.

They surrounded us. Some of them pulled our hair, which we wore in long braids down our backs. They pushed us off the sidewalk, pushing us from side to side,” she wrote, adding that students chanted racial slurs during the assault. “I guess none of us has never cried so hard in his life, before or since.

Wong and her siblings eventually transferred to the Chinese Mission School in Los Angeles' Chinatown, which had a predominantly Chinese student body and she was no longer bullied. While Wong's native language was English, she learned Chinese while attending school, although she spoke it with an accent.

3. Wong was required to carry identification under the Chinese Exclusion Act.

Anna May Wong's identity certificate, issued when she was 19 years old.

While the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 prohibited the immigration of Chinese workers for 10 years, the law was extended until it was officially repealed in 1943 by law. Magnuson Law. The law required all Chinese residing in the United States to carry government-issued identification certificates. Wong's fame as an actress did not exempt her from carrying one of these certificates, and she endured the othering that many Asian Americans experienced during this period.

4. As a child, she spent time on film sets.

In the 1910s, when Wong was a child, film production moved from New York to Los Angeles. Wong used the tips she earned working at the laundromat and her lunch money to buy movie tickets and watch movies. She also watched films shot on the streets of Los Angeles.

Wong recalled in an interviewI squeezed through the crowd and got as close to the cameras as I dared. I looked and watched these glamorous individuals, directors, cameramen, assistants and actors in grease paint, who had descended on our part of town to make films.

Wong's film career officially began when a casting call was put out to recruit Chinese women for the silent film. Red Lantern (1919), directed by Albert Capellani. She carried a lantern in one of the scenes in the film, but she was not mentioned in the film. film credits.

Three years later, Wong landed his first leading role in the film, The toll of the sea (1922), which was the first feature film made in the United States. two-strip Technicolor process. The film was based on the opera Madame Papillon. In the melodrama, Wong played the role of Lotus Flower, a Chinese woman who saves an American man floating in the sea.

6. Hollywood's anti-miscegenation laws limited Wong's acting roles.

In the United States, anti-miscegenation laws, dating back to the late 19th century, prohibited racial mixing in relationships and cohabitation. These restrictions also translated to the big screen as part of the Hays Code.

Anti-miscegenation laws prevented actors of different races from kissing on screen, which prevented Wong from playing the romantic lead in many films. It was common for non-Asian actors to play Asian characters, but Wong could not play a romantic lead in a film even if the male lead was a white actor playing an Asian character.

7. She started her own film production company in 1924.

Due to the limited roles offered to her, Wong established her own film production company called Anna May Wong Productions in March 1924. She hoped to make films about her own Chinese culture and work around some of the casting restrictions she encountered. However, the company closed after a year due to issues with the business partnership.

8. She was passed over for lead roles of Asian characters in favor of non-Asian actors.

Due to anti-miscegenation laws and cinematic narratives centered on white heroes, Wong was often confined to token roles like the exotic slave or the villainous dragon lady. For example, she played the supporting role of an accomplice slave in The Thief of Baghdad (1924) alongside star Douglas Fairbanks. Even when she signed with Paramount Pictures and played lead roles like in Daughter of the Dragon (1931)she was cast as Ling Moy, an exotic dancer and vengeful daughter of Fu Manchu.

I was so tired of the roles I had to play, she said in a 1933 interview. Why is Chinese cinema almost always the villain of the piece, and so cruel, a murderous, treacherous villain, a snake in the grass. We are not like that.

In 1936, casting began for a film adaptation of Pearl Bucks' book. The Good Earth, the story of a Chinese family in a rural village. Wong auditioned for the lead role of O-Lan, but was offered the role of Lotus, the concubine, which she declined. She expressed his frustration, You're asking me, with Chinese blood, to play the only unsympathetic role in the film, featuring an all-American cast portraying Chinese characters. Luise Rainer, who plays O-Lan, won an Oscar for her performance.

9. Wong moved to Europe and acted in films and plays.

After experiencing repeated frustrations in Hollywood, Wong moved to Berlin, Germany in 1928, where she found more freedom in her career in the absence of American anti-miscegenation laws. She has acted in films and made her theater debut in the play The chalk circle (1929) in London and the Viennese operetta The Chinese dancer (1930). Wong also created her own stage show which she toured to major cities in Europe in the 1930s, which included acts like singing the Noel Cowards song. Mixed race woman and one monologue Since The Shanghai Express.

10. Anna May Wong and Philip Ahn were the first Asian Americans to star in a Hollywood romance.

Anna May Wong and Philip Ahn in “Girl from Shanghai”, 1937.

In 1937, Wong and Korean American actor Philip Ahn faced each other in The girl from Shanghaibecoming the first Asian American actors to play a leading romantic couple in Hollywood. Due to the predominance of white actors cast as Asian characters in films, this pairing was notable. In the film, Wong plays a woman trying to solve her father's murder and Ahn plays an FBI agent assigned to the case.

11. Wong contributed to war relief in China during World War II.

Wong first visited China in 1936, where she directed and produced a documentary film and travelogue titled My Chinese movie. But in China, she was criticized for the film roles she played because they were considered negative and stereotypical portrayals of Chinese people, with some critics calling her performances demeaning. She says in an interview“It's a pretty sad situation to be rejected by the Chinese because I'm 'too American' and by American producers because they prefer other races to play Chinese roles.”

However, his trip strengthened his connection to China and its cultural heritage. During the Second Sino-Japanese War between the Republic of China and the Empire of Japan as part of World War II, Chinese civilians suffered displacement, violence, and a widespread humanitarian crisis. Wong used his star power in the United States to help raise awareness of the China Relief Fund by giving speeches, leading public campaigns and participating in fundraising events.

Carl Van Vechten Photograph Collection (Library of Congress) Portrait of Anna May Wong, 1940.

12. She was the first Asian American to lead an American television show.

After his tour of Europe and his involvement with the China Relief Fund, Wong returned to acting as a detective in the 1950 television show, The Gallery of Madame Liu-Tsong on the DuMont Television Network, making her the first Asian American to lead a television series. Although there were plans for future episodes, the series was canceled after the first season.

13. She was the first Asian American woman to host a Hollywood star.

Wong was the first Asian American woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960. She died the following year of a heart attack. She remained the first and only Asian American woman on the Hollywood Walk of Fame until she was joined by Lucy Liu in 2019.