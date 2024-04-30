Apni naav duba kar: Bhojpuri actor Amrita Pandey shared cryptic WhatsApp status hours before her suicide

Connect with us

Bihar news: Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey, popularly known as Annapurna, was reportedly found dead in her apartment in Bihar on Saturday, April 27. Hours before her death, the actress had shared a cryptic note on her WhatsApp status. The 27-year-old actress committed suicide at her Divyadharma apartment in Adampur Ship Ghat.

His status read, “Do naav me savaar thi uski zindagi, humne apni naav duba ke uska safar aasaan kar diya (Their life was on two boats, we made their way easier by sinking our boat),” according to media reports.

Amrita Pandey reportedly struggled with depression and worried about her career, according to a Times of India report. Amrita's family claimed that the reason for her poor mental health was that she did not have enough work opportunities.

The actress married a Mumbai-based resident in 2022 who hails from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. His wife, Chandramani Jhangad is an animation engineer. Amrita resided in Mumbai with her husband. She had gone to Bhagalpur to attend a family function, a few days later, on the night of the fateful day, she shared the post on the social media platform and a few hours later, she attempted suicide.

On the professional front, Amrita has also acted in Hindi films, web series and TV shows. Amrita Pandey was last seen in the web series titled Pratishodh and had also shared the screen with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav in the film Deewanapan.

Jogsar police found the dead body of the actress lying on the bed. According to media reports, Amrita's sister entered her room on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. where she discovered the actress hanging lifeless from a noose. She was rushed to the nearest hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. The Bihar Police are currently investigating his death.

More less

Published: April 30, 2024, 08:15 IST

