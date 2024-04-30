Bollywood Roundup: Preity Zinta, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol and more…

– Advertisement –

Preity Zinta is 'on top of the world' as she reveals BTS video from her fashion shoot

Mumbai – Actress Preity Zinta (BTS) shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of her recent fashion photo shoot and said she was “on top of the world.”

Preity, who is currently busy with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season regarding her team 'Punjab Kings', took to Instagram and shared a Reel video.

In the video, she is seen posing on the terrace of a high-rise building for a fashion photoshoot.

Wearing a backless maxi dress in purple and orange colors, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' fame actress exudes elegance. She accessorized the look with silver earrings.

The post is captioned: “On top of the world #fashion #shoot.” »

Fans couldn't help but shower her with compliments. One user commented: “Pretty girl,” while another fan said: “Beauty queen.”

On the work front, Preity has “Lahore 1947”, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, in the works.

Rashmika Mandanna does a 100kg deadlift and says it feels like a powerful beast

Mumbai – Actress Rashmika Mandannawho is gearing up for the release of his upcoming films 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' and 'Kubera', hits the gym and feels like a beast.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her fitness routine, revealing to her followers that she had successfully completed a 100kg deadlift.

Despite a busy schedule and long shooting hours, the actress remains dedicated to her fitness regime.

In her latest Instagram post, Rashmika shared a heartfelt message with her fans, giving them a glimpse into her daily routine and shooting schedule.

The actress can be seen doing the deadlifts in the video, which she shared on her Instagram stories.

She wrote in the video: “Dear diary, hmmmm…the nights of filming have lasted so long that I don’t know where to start. I came back to my room at 8 a.m. after night shooting, had my meal, but couldn't sleep at all. So, I read a book and went to bed around noon. I woke up at 6 p.m., wanted to do cardio but didn't feel like it. Instead, I worked the phone and read a book. However, my body still wanted to eat (as usual), so I had a few snacks here and there.

The actress added, “Around 1 p.m. I went to exercise…I did 100kg deadlifts today and some legs…I felt like a powerful beast. Plus, I watched a movie while I was there. Oh, and now my knee is also well rested, so I can't wait to start running again. I went up to the room, ate dinner and headed to the shoot. Shooting with Dhanush sir, Shekar sir, Niketh and team Kubera is so much fun. Today is the 30th, and it's 7 a.m., far from sleepy. My sleep cycle is so disrupted.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress has many projects in the pipeline including The Girlfriend, Chhaava, Rainbow, Kubera with Dhanush, Animal Park' and D-51.

Kajol's cryptic response after being trolled for an old post that she was 'rude' to an autistic server

Mumbai – Actress Kajolwho recently came under fire on social media for allegedly being rude to an autistic boy, shared a cryptic message on Tuesday, saying “when you're not ready for this level of nonsense and you need a minute to recalibrate yourself.

The backlash came from a viral post on Reddit, in which a user recounted an incident involving his brother.

The message, posted years ago, said: “I love my brother so much, he is on the autistic spectrum so life was very hard for him, until a few years ago. People finally started accepting him as he was and he started working at an upscale restaurant in Juhu, where people encouraged him to work. He was really very satisfied with his work over the last few months, until yesterday. He is a big fan of Kajol. And usually watches one of his films on repeat (either “Dilwale” or “My Name Is Khan”) and it brings him joy. Yesterday, Kajol came with a few friends to the restaurant where he worked and he was delighted. He's usually given administrative tasks because he's good with numbers, but they allowed him to take care of the bill after dinner was over.

The note further said, “All he wanted to say was that Kajol brought him a lot of happiness and he wished her all the best for her future. My brother was upset and started crying, but all she did was say, “hogaya?” Ab nautanki ban karo aur bill loh'. And she complained to the manager about employing people like him. From the bottom of my heart, fuck you Kajol. You couldn't even say thank you. It’s not like he interrupted you while you were eating. I hope and pray that no one treats you like you treated my brother, and you will be more aware of what my brother is going through in the future. Many celebrities have come to the restaurant he works at, some even bigger than you, but guess what? A lot of them may have demands but are at least not insufferable like you.

“For once in my life, my brother felt good about having a job in a society like India, which does not understand or even respect my brother's condition. Now he feels really embarrassed talking to anyone else. I’m super pissed at you and you alone,” he added.

In response to the online trolling and viral post, Kajol shared a quirky photo of herself making a confused face.

Along with the photo, she wrote a cryptic note that read: “When you're not ready for this level of nonsense and you need a minute to recalibrate #honestyday #givemeaminute.”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in Lust Stories 2 and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series The Trial.

She then has Sarzameen, Do Patti and Maa in her kitten.

Raashii Khanna dons Lehenga Choli as she promotes horror comedy 'Baak'

Mumbai – Actress Rashee Khanna is truly a sight to behold in a lehenga choli as she gives a glimpse of her promotional look for the upcoming Telugu version of Tamil horror comedy 'Aranmanai 4', titled 'Baak'.

Avid social media user Raashii, who has 11 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of photos wearing a beautifully designed pinkish red lehenga choli.

For makeup, she opted for a glossy look: nude brown lips, kohl-rimmed eyes and highlighted cheeks.

Her hair is tied in a loose ponytail and she accessorized her look with ethnic bangles, earrings and a ring.

The post is captioned: “Possessed by the spirit of good taste and perhaps a mischievous ghost… #baak trailer launched.” »

Directed by Sundar C, the film is produced by Kushboo Sundar and ACS Arun Kumar under Avni Cinemax and Benzz Media (P) Ltd.

It stars Sundar, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju and Kovai Sarala.

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 3.

Meanwhile, Raashii also has The Sabarmati Report, Telusu Kada' and Methavi in ​​the pipeline.

Suniel Shetty Reveals First Look at His Action Title's Protective Gear

Mumbai – Actor Suniel Shettywho is currently a judge on the dance-based reality show 'Dance Deewane 4', will next be seen in a thriller.

On Tuesday, the actor's first look from the project was revealed.

In the image, he can be seen sitting against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, wearing a heavy, all-white protective winter suit to combat the bitter cold.

The yet-to-be-titled project is an action thriller in which the actor performed the stunts himself.

Suniel also took to his Instagram and shared the first look, captioning it, “Here's my look from an exciting upcoming project with @lionsgateindia. I can't wait to return to “Action”.

The actor has partnered with Lionsgate for this project.

Meanwhile, he also has “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Hera Pheri 3” in the works.

Kareena sets Insta on fire in Anarkali suit, fans call her 'Original Mastani'

Mumbai– Kareena Kapoor Khan set the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot, where she adorned an Anarkali suit, earning praise from fans who dubbed her the 'original Mastani'.

The diva, who has 12.3 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of photos showcasing her attire, an off-white and gold Anarkali suit teamed with a matching churidar and heavy dupatta.

The actress completed the ensemble with golden juttis.

For makeup, Kareena, also known as Bebo, opted for a glamorous look, sporting nude pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, thick eyebrows and contoured cheeks. She adorned a maroon bindi and styled her hair in a neat bun. Chunky gold earrings completed her look perfectly.

The message is captioned in Hindi: “Kajra Mohabbat Wala”.

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration, with one user declaring her the “original Mastani.” Another hailed her as an “absolutely stunning diva.”

One fan noted, “To be traditional is to be chic.”

On the professional front, Kareena recently starred in 'Crew', a heist comedy directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma played pivotal roles.

His next project includes “Singham Again”.

How Seerat Kapoor copes with the daily life of serials: 'I walk on the sets between takes'

Mumbai– Seerat Kapoorwho plays Mannat in the show “Rabb Se Hai Dua”, said the daily grind of serials puts a strain on their health, due to lack of time for regular exercise.

The actress said that working around the clock can sometimes take a toll on an actor's health, but she believes that maintaining a positive attitude, following a healthy diet and ensuring adequate rest can alleviate these challenges.

Seerat said, “The daily grind of daily soaps puts a strain on our health, especially because we don't have time to exercise daily. And with climate change, we need to eat well, drink plenty of water and get proper rest. I try to walk on the sets between my takes just to keep my body in rhythm.

The actress believes that daily soaps are a blessing for any actor as they give him instant fame and make him a household name.

“I believe that for an actor, daily soaps are a blessing. Not only from the regular income, but also from the things you learn during this time. The kind connections you create and the kind relationship you establish with the audience is valuable,” added Seerat.

The show stars Dheeraj Dhoopar as Subhaan and Yesha Rughani as Ibaadat.

“Rabb Se Hai Dua” is airing on Zee TV. (IANS)