Lewis Black returns to DC's Kennedy Center for “Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour”

“I’m not going to retire after shooting my face.” This Friday, DC native Lewis Black returns home for his “Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour,” which he says is not his retirement but rather his final national tour.

WTOP's Jason Fraley Introduces Lewis Black at the Kennedy Center (Part 1)

He grew up in the D.C. area before finding fame on Pixar's “The Daily Show” and “Inside Out.”



Lewis Black returns to the Kennedy Center on Friday, May 3. (Courtesy of the Kennedy Center) Lewis Black returns to the Kennedy Center on Friday, May 3. (Courtesy of the Kennedy Center) This Friday, Lewis Black returns to the Kennedy Center for his “Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour” he insists this is not his retirement but rather his final national tour.

“I'm not going to retire, I'm just not going to do 120 to 150 shows a year, I'm not going to wander around the country like I used to,” Black told WTOP. “I'll occasionally do a show, I might do a 'Rant Cast' that I do live, I might open for someone. I want to write a little, I want to write a book or a play and just have a life. I’ll still be on “The Daily Show,” which continues. I'm not going to retire after shooting my face.

As in “The Daily Show,” there is no shortage of pressing political topics on stage.

“How do you satirize what is already satirical? » said Black. “My work is done, the newspaper reads like [fiction]. Banning books is inconceivable. They want to remove these children's books from the library. Where is the best place to hide a book from a child? You put it in a library! Then there are those banning the books, a group called Moms For Liberty. How am I supposed to make this funnier? It's like out of [Kurt] Vonnegut!

Born in Washington, D.C. in 1948, Black graduated from Springbrook High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. After a year at the University of Maryland at College Park, he transferred to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study playwriting, followed by an MFA at the School of Drama in Yale University in 1977.

“I worked for what basically became the Round House Theater, I was their playwright in residence for a year, they're now in Bethesda,” Black said. “I really spent some time in New York, I ran a space with friends and we did one-act plays under a restaurant, we had a bar and a stage downstairs with basically 100 seats and we were doing shows, we did two acts a week. It was as fun and rewarding as being a stand-up.

After trying his hand at stand-up at New York's West Bank Café, he turned to comedy full-time around age 40.

“I always did stand-up for fun because I was interested in it,” Black said. “It was a way for me to write something and put it out there, because otherwise you send it to the cinema and you might wait two years for a response. I was fascinated by this. I felt more relaxed on stage, I finally found the character I wanted on stage and people seemed to like it and there was more of a response to my comedy than to my playwriting.

He is best known for his “Back in Black” segments on Comedy Central's “The Daily Show.”

“Sharing on ‘The Daily Show’ was like having a commercial for yourself every week,” Black said. “I was doing the 'Daily Show,' and then I got on a plane and went across the country to a comedy club and they had seen me the night before on TV. It was huge. Comedy Central ended up putting me and Dave Attell as the faces of Comedy Central and that really established Dave and I, brought us out, gave us names and we ended up touring together.

Today, another generation knows him only as the voice of Anger in Pixar's Oscar-winning animated gem “Inside Out” (2015). He will soon return for the sequel “Inside Out 2” alongside Amy Poehler on June 14.

“The visuals are extraordinary because it’s Pixar; they’re getting better and better,” Black said. “The storyline itself, they added phenomenal characters, the new Envy and Anxiety are exceptional as new emotions, then you have the old ones and the goodies. It's another step forward in helping kids understand what emotions are. When I was a kid, I had no idea! No one cared about your emotions;

WTOP's Jason Fraley Introduces Lewis Black at the Kennedy Center (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation on the podcast below:

Get the latest news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

OMCP 2024. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.