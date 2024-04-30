These Celebrities Don't Endorse Tinnitus Gummies or Inhalers





Several readers have asked whether Shark Tank hosts and other celebrities endorse products like gummies to treat tinnitus, as the ads claim. Here's what we found.

Advertisements circulating on Facebook claim that the hosts of the popular ABC reality show Shark Tank and actor Kevin Costner endorse products intended to treat tinnitus. Tinnitus is a common problem that causes ringing or other noises in one or both ears. It is especially common among older people and is usually caused by an underlying condition, such as age-related hearing loss, an ear injury, or a problem with the circulatory system. the Mayo Clinic explains. Many Facebook Ads Features a photo of Shark Tank host and investor Kevin OLeary, and includes the show's logo. Some advertisements also link to websites advertising CBD gummies claiming to treat tinnitus. Other ads shared on social media claims actor Kevin Costner endorses an Echo Ease nasal inhaler to treat tinnitus. Some ads even include videos that appear to show Costner guaranteeing that people will be cured of tinnitus if they use the product. These ads have caused several VERIFY readers to contact our website to ask if Shark Tank hosts and other celebrities endorse these types of products to treat tinnitus. THE QUESTION Do Shark Tank Hosts and Actor Kevin Costner Endorse CBD Gummies and Nasal Inhalers to Treat Tinnitus? THE SOURCES THE ANSWER No, Shark Tank hosts and actor Kevin Costner do not endorse CBD gummies and nasal inhalers for treating tinnitus. WHAT WE FOUND Shark Tank hosts, including Kevin OLeary, and actor Kevin Costner have denied selling or endorsing CBD gummies or nasal sprays intended to treat tinnitus. There is also no evidence that using CBD gummies or nasal spray can improve tinnitus symptoms. According to the federal government's National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), there are no medications specifically intended to treat tinnitus. Although certain vitamins, herbal extracts and dietary supplements are commonly advertised as cures for disease, none of them have been shown to be effective, the NIDCD says. Instead, the products advertised online appear to be a version of a common scam that uses miracle health products to harvest your credit card information and potentially surprise you with unwanted charges. VERIFY has more information on how this type of scam works here. Investors on the ABC show Shark Tank have repeatedly stated that they do not endorse any CBD gummies. In response to our questions about the nasal inhaler for tinnitus, a rep for Costner also told VERIFY that the actor is not and has never been associated with that company. During an interview with The View in October 2023Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban said, “The Sharks have never advertised gummies or CBD. Lori Greiner, Shark Tank Investor shared an excerpt from this same interview on his TikTok account in October, with a caption that reads: The Sharks do not endorse ANY #Keto #CBD or #WeightLoss products. The ABC website also offers a list of products that appeared on Shark Tank as of April 19, 2024. This list does not include any of the CBD gummy products mentioned in online articles attached to Facebook ads regarding Shark Tank mentions. Both Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and AARP's Fraud Watch Network also warns against trusting celebrity endorsements for these types of products. Amy Nofziger, director of victim support for AARP's Fraud Watch Network, said criminals use fake celebrity endorsements, most of which are digitally altered, to try to add credibility to the fake product they are propose. Most celebrities will never advertise a weight loss supplement or use their brand to market gummies. This is certainly a wake-up call, Nofziger added. According to Nofziger, the Fraud Watch Networks hotline has received complaints from hundreds of consumers about CBD gummies. The complaints often indicate that the victim was seeking treatment for a certain condition, such as tinnitus, she said. Most complaints stem from unauthorized charges and continued shipments of the product to consumers after they had attempted to cancel multiple times. Additionally, many people complain that their product doesn't work and some have even reported they have stomach aches and other side effects, she said. Nofziger recommends researching unfamiliar products or brands online, regardless of who would approve of them. You can search the product or company name next to words like scam, problems, or complaints to see what other people are saying about it. VERIFY has more tips for avoiding these types of scams and information on how to report them here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.verifythis.com/article/news/verify/scams-verify/shark-tank-hosts-kevin-costner-tinnitus-gummies-inhaler-endorsements-fact-check/536-7bec6bbd-81d1-4b22-88f4-90d6f5a66b52

