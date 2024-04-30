Priyanka Chopra says her mother returns the favor by taking care of Malti while she and Nick Jonas work: When I was younger, she left me | Bollywood News





Since Malti Marie Chopra Jonas entered their lives in 2022, the parents Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas made it the center of their world. Despite their demanding careers, the two strive to create precious moments and spend quality time with her as much as possible. Even though they can't always be there for her due to their work commitments, they left Malti in the care of Priyanka's mother. Madhu Chopra. The Love Again actor recently said that his mother returns the favor by taking care of Malti. While heading to work in France, where she is shooting for her upcoming film, Priyanka went live on Instagram and shared a glimpse of her day with her family on social media. “It’s a big day on set today. We'll probably be shooting late into the night. Lots of stunts today,” she mentioned. “Malti is at home with my mom, which is really nice. My mother used to tell me a story about how when she went to work, when I was younger, she would leave me with my grandmother and go to work with a sense of calm. And I think she returns the favor, which is lovely,” Priyanka said with an adorable smile, adding that Malti went to the beach on Monday, where she really had fun. During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama late last year, Priyanka's mother Madhu, who was a doctor in the Indian Army with her husband (late) Ashok Chopra, also admitted to not being physically there for his children while they were growing up. She remembers sending Priyanka to a boarding school when she was just seven, and then to the United States when she was 12. Madhu further expressed some regrets regarding her decisions, but said that neither Priyanka nor Siddharth ever accused her of abandoning them. She also admitted that she didn't spend much time with Priyanka, who was closer to his father. Watch Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Live here: Priyanka was beloved. She was the first daughter in the family and everyone loved her. I often regret the actions I took. She was four or five years old when she attacked her father. I realized these were the same words I would use on her, and it made me question my role as a parent. Maybe I wasn't doing the right things. And when she was seven, I put her in a boarding school without my husband's approval, without my family's approval. I also didn't advise Priyanka. These four years were very hard. But none of my children have yet accused me of abandoning them. In the past, Priyanka has spoken about the struggles she faced in high school in the United States, where she was the target of racial discrimination. And upon returning to India, she suffered an identity crisis and received unusual treatment from her friends. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

