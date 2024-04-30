Entertainment
Jeff Bridges was a 'reluctant actor' early in his career
Jeff Bridges isn't like other leading men. This is how the story has gone for over 50 years and 70 films. Where other actors of his generation – Robert De Niro, Jack Nicholson – brought volume and bravado, Bridges excelled in the shadows. A charming pretty boy turned weary and moving iconoclast, his characters were never showy. As The Dude in “The Big Lebowski” or Bad Blake in “Crazy Heart,” he grew into his roles and lived in them – “enough,” as one critic wrote as early as 1973, “to make a film that worth seeing.”
“I don’t know what to think about all of this,” Bridges said. Variety at Film at Lincoln Center on Monday evening, where the actor received the prestigious Chaplin Award. “It’s shocking to me to think about how many films I’ve made,” he said. “Each film is like a little life. At first, I was a reluctant actor. It took me many films before I felt comfortable, before I decided to pursue a career. Really, it's just nice to have an 'Atta boy'.
And the state of mind also Monday evening. Presented annually since 1972, the Chaplain Award honors the film industry's most remarkable talents, offering (as all fundraisers like these do) long, expansive accolades of great actors. ” What bullshit ! » Bette Davis once shouted from the stage while accepting her award in 1989.
But you wouldn't know it from the list of co-stars who came out to celebrate Bridges and introduce the actor on Monday, including Sharon Stone, Rosie Perez, Chris Pine and Blythe Danner. Barbra Streisand, John Lithgow and her brother Beau Bridges offered video messages during the ceremony. Actors like Cynthia Erivo, Sarah Paulson and Kieran Culkin joined the audience.
Bridges himself – windswept even in a tuxedo on the Upper West Side – maintained, as one might imagine, his composure.
“Love and fear,” he said as he accepted the award and spoke of what motivated his career: “They don’t go away. They work together. They polish us in a way. Yeah, I like it. Mom and Dad, they're the reason I'm here for,” he continued, referring to his famous actor parents, Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges. “Dad's joy and Mom's goodbye: 'Jeff, have fun and don't take it too seriously.' That's the secret. Tonight I had fun and I didn't take it too seriously.
Many of those who came to greet His Dudeness talked about this idea: his willingness to play. “It would be so easy for him to be an intimidating movie star, but that's just not the case,” said Perez, who was nominated for an Oscar in a career-changing 1993 opposite Bridges in “Fearless.” Variety before the ceremony. “He was so relaxed it kind of pissed me off,” she laughed.
Danner, who was not scheduled to appear on Monday's bill but strolled on stage as if Lincoln Center had pulled her from the sidewalk in a chance encounter, made the most pleasant and unexpected remarks of the evening. Perez, Pine and Stone gave pleasant speeches, but Danner was Bridge's eldest.
“You were such a cute kid,” she said of appearing alongside the actor in 1975’s “Hearts of the West.” “I don’t know why I thought it was your first movie, but you looked like you were fourteen.”
“Even then, I remember being completely amazed by the fact that, before a very emotional scene happened, you weren't pacing back and forth,” she recalls. “You played guitar, you laughed, you told stories. But then you soared: you touched all the extraordinary emotional depths. I wondered how. I mean, I don't think you went to drama school, did you? » she asked, searching for an answer. “You certainly never needed it!”
“It was such a fun movie,” she continued. “Alan Arkin. I ruined so many laugh takes. And… who was the other guy? » she burst from the stage as if we were nowhere.
“Andy Griffith!” Decks shouted in the hall Alice Tully.
As for what lies ahead: Bridges let slip Friday on Lincoln Center's “Film Comment” podcast that he plans to appear in “Tron: Ares,” the third installment in the sci-fi franchise that Bridges ushered in for the first time in 1982. On Monday evening, the actor arrived at Lincoln Center right off the plane from Toronto, where the new movie starring Jared Leto is being filmed, he confirmed.
“I don’t want to say too much,” he said Variety, “but Steve Lisberger, the source for the entire film, is involved and has given the film his approval.
“There’s something about going back to old work, thinking about how and why we created things,” he concluded. “Much like I’m doing tonight.”
