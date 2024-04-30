A new Forsyte saga comes to MASTERPIECE on PBS





A stellar cast leads a sumptuous reimagining of The Forsyte Saga [April 30th, 2024] MASTERPIECE on PBS and Mammoth Screen today announce a major new reimagining of John Galsworthy's Forsyte novels. Planned as a return series, the six-episode first season follows the lives of the wealthy Forsyte family in 1880s London and is based on Galsworthy's story of love, loyalty, ambition and betrayal, Nobel Prize winner. The Forsyte saga brings together MASTERPIECE with acclaimed British screenwriter Debbie Horsfield and British production company Mammoth Screen, the team behind the global television success Poldark. The stellar cast includes Francesca Annis, Jack Davenport, Tom Durant Pritchard, Jamie Flatters, Millie Gibson, Danny Griffin, Susan Hampshire, Owen Igiehon, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Moyer, Joshua Orpin, Josette Simon and Eleanor Tomlinson. Francesca Annis, BAFTA winner (Flesh and blood) plays the formidable matriarch Forsyte Ann, with Stephen Moyer (sexy beast, Real blood) like his eldest son, Jolyon Senior, head of the family stockbroking firm Forsyte & Co. Danny Griffin (Destiny: The Winx Saga) plays her bohemian son Jo, Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey: a new era) is Jos's status-oriented wife Frances, and Eleanor Tomlinson (A day) plays Louisa Byrne, Soho seamstress and Jo's first love. Jack Davenport (The morning show, Ten percent) plays James, Ann's competitive younger son, with Joshua Orpin (Titans) as James, his shrewd and sometimes ruthless son, Soames. Millie Gibson (Doctor Who) plays Irene, the dancer Soames falls in love with. Tom Durant Pritchard (It will hurt) plays Monty Dartie, James' son-in-law. Josette Simon OBE (Anatomy of a scandal) is Mrs. Ellen Parker Barrington, wealthy heiress and friend of the Forsyte family, with Jamie Flatters (Avatar: The Way of Water) like architects Philip Bosinney and Owen Igiehon (Disclaimer) like lawyer Isaac Cole. Susan Hampshire, OBE (BBC star 1967 The Forsyte saga for which she received the first of her three Emmy Awards for Leading Actress), plays Lady Carteret. The Forsyte saga is directed by Meenu Gaur (Murder is easy) and Annetta Laufer (Get Millie Black) and is produced by Sarah Lewis (The long shadow). Filming begins in May 2024 on locations in England, Wales and Italy. Screenwriter Debbie Horsfield notes: “It was an honor to be asked to write a bold new reimagining of Galsworthy's epic saga. Our show is partly a prequel to the events of the first book, but also an opportunity to expand the world and put the women of the family center stage. It's a love letter to the original story while offering an exciting new perspective. Damien Timmer, CCO and Founder of Mammoth Screen said: “It’s exciting to team up with Debbie again on this iconic story. Everything on The Forsyte saga is huge – it's an epic canvas, and Debbie's magnificent scripts have delivered a truly great ensemble cast. I hope audiences around the world will be captivated by the secrets of Soames, Irene, Jolyon and the rest of the Forsyte family as they are revealed to a new generation of fans! Susanne Simpson, Executive Producer of MASTERPIECE, added: “We are proud to commission a new original version of The Forsyte saga. This sweeping romantic drama depicts how duty binds a family together until it conflicts with matters of the heart. Debbie Horsfields-inspired storylines will be brought to life by an exceptional cast and supported by a sumptuous production. We are excited to create another of the high-quality historical dramas that MASTERPIECE has always been known for. The Forsyte saga was previously adapted as a Hollywood film in 1949 and for television in 1967 and 2002. The 2002 series aired on MASTERPIECE on PBS. To know more The Forsyte saga and more great dramas and mysteries coming to MASTERPIECE on PBS, subscribe to our free email newsletter.

