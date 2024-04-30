What you need to know, show times, daily specials

Diving dogs, racing pigs, balancing sea lions, an escape artist and an exotic petting zoo are upcoming attractions at the Anderson County Fair.

THE Anderson County Fair will return to Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center at 3027 MLK Jr. Boulevard from Thursday, May 2 to Sunday, May 12.

Over the course of the 10-day county fair, attendees will have the chance to enjoy several free and entertaining shows.

These include the Ready To Go Dog Show, Lady Houdini, Magic Man TJ Hill, Rosaire's Royal Racers, Eudora Farms Exotic Petting Zoo and Sealion Splash.

According to Todd Miller, organizer of the Anderson County Fair, “The fair brings the community together and gives people a sense of belonging, from the food to the carnival rides. “We average about $70,000 in visitors each year for 10 days.”

Miller said this year's fair will feature a variety of carnival rides and games, live entertainment, exhibits, free shows and food trucks. “We will also feature new carnival rides, the Autobahn, a thrill ride for seniors where guests drive cars one way around a circular track, and Pirate, a pirate ship owned by Drew Exposition” , which swings back and forth, imitating the movement. of a ship on rough seas.

Miller said 100 percent of fair visitors eat fair trade food, while only 50 percent ride bikes. “We will have new food vendors such as Jumbo Grilled Cheese, Sattlers Sirloin Steak Tips & Bourbon Chicken, Country Roads Kettle Corn and Dippin Dots.”

Dog show ready to go

The show features world champion frisbee dogs, a thrill-seeking diving dog and the world's tallest box jumping dog.

The show will also feature a world-class “meet and greet” where fans can get up close and personal with the four-legged stars of the show.

Dog shows start at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Lady Houdini

Kristen Johnson is a talented escape artist known as Lady Houdini.

According to thegreatandersoncountyfair.comshe has successfully completed thousands of escapes, including breaking Harry Houdini's record for most water escapes.

“Johnson is currently the only woman in the world to attempt water torture,” according to the website.

Lady Houdini will perform Monday through Friday at 7 and 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 4, 7 and 9 p.m.

The Magic Man TJ Hill

According to thegreatandersoncountyfair.comTJ Hill, also known as Magic Man, has been touring the country for over a decade showcasing his exceptional blend of comedy and magic.

According to the website, “his close-up magic tricks, such as making objects appear in the most unexpected places, will leave participants amazed and wondering how he does it.”

Catch Magic Man TJ Hill wandering the fairgrounds daily.

The Royal Rosary Runners

A group of racing pigs travels across the country. The pigs participate in various races, with the winners receiving prizes and recognition.

The Royal Races will take place Monday to Friday at 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Eudora Farms Exotic Petting Zoo

Participants can observe and pet animals such as giraffes, baboons, zebras, African serval cats and Binturongs and enjoy camel and pony rides.

The petting zoo will be open daily during fair hours.

Sea lion splash

The Sea Lion Splash exhibit will be open at 5:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Sea lions will balance on balls, grab rings and perform gymnastic tricks.

According to thegreatandersoncountyfair.comWhen the sea lions are not performing, they will be on display so everyone can see them as they swim and play in their natural habitats.

What you need to know to go to the fair

Opening hours are Monday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Participants cannot enter after 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

General admission is $10. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free for children aged 10 and under.

A $25 Mega Pass is available until May 1 and can be purchased online at thegreatandersoncountyfair.com.

According to thegreatandersoncountyfair.com, clear bags no larger than 12″ x 6″

Diaper bags are allowed. However, they may be inspected for safety reasons.

County Fair: Daily Specials

On opening day, Thursday 2nd of Mayparticipants who donate five non-perishable food items per person to benefit Haven of Rest Ministries will receive free admission and unlimited rides for $20 per person.

Friday, May 3 is Senior Citizens Day, and for those 55 and older, admission is free and unlimited rides are $25 per person.

Saturday, May 4 is Family Fun Day. Admission is free and unlimited rides are available for $30 per person.

On Student Day, May 6, those 18 and under get in free and can enjoy unlimited rides for $20 per person.

Teacher Tuesday is May 7. All teachers receive free entry with a valid school ID; Unlimited rides are available for $20 per person.

Students with valid ID get in free during College Night on May 8. $20 per person for unlimited rides.

On Heroes' Day, May 9, all active, reserve or retired veterans, law enforcement, firefighters, first responders and healthcare workers with valid I.D. enjoy free entry and $20 unlimited rides per person.

On Friday, May 10, participants will be able to enjoy unlimited rides for $25 per person. Pay once and ride all day.

Saturday, May 11 is Family Fun Day. Entrance and rides are free. Ride all day for $30 per person.

On Sunday, May 12, the “Last Blast” special for Mother’s Day will take place, in which all mothers can participate for free. For $25 per person, participants can enjoy unlimited rides.

Travis Rose covers Anderson County for the Independent Mail. Contact him by email at[email protected].