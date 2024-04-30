The tragic life of child actor Anakin Skywalker after starring in The Phantom Menace





Featured Image Credit: 20th Century Fox/Coleton County Sheriff's Office Jake Lloyd played young Anakin Skywalker in the late 1990s

Although being a young actor may seem like a lot of fun, it certainly seems to come with its challenges. Jake Lloyd, 35, who experienced this first-hand, rose to fame in Hollywood as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. It was arguably his most important role, but in the years before his debut as Skywalker, Lloyd starred opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in Jingle All the Way (1996) and 1998 science fiction thriller, Virtual obsession. Lloyd later starred in Madison in 2001 in what would be his last film before retiring from cinema. At the time, he cited bullying at school as one of the key factors, having also had to endure up to 60 interviews a day at one point in his career, saying his life had become hell. “The other kids were really mean to me,” he told BlackBook in 2012. “They would make lightsaber noises every time they saw me. It was crazy. My whole school life was really hell – and I had to do up to 60 interviews a day.” He added: “I've learned to hate it when the cameras are on me.” In June 2015, Lloyd was arrested in South Carolina for reckless driving, driving without a license and resisting arrest. Jake Lloyd played the role of Anakin Skywalker. (20th century workshop) He was driving in Charleston when the Colleton County sheriff began pursuing him, with the pursuit lasting 25 miles before Lloyd lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence – continuing to drive along a road before to reach a wooded area, where the chase ends. He was imprisoned until April 2016, before being transferred to a psychiatric facility. His mother Lisa told TMZ that Lloyd suffered from schizophrenia, adding that she could already see an improvement in his personality. Since the release of Star Wars prequels, they became among the most controversial mainstream films of all time. However, despite the mixed reception, Lloyds' former co-star Liam Neeson is still proud of them. Actor Jake Lloyd pictured in 2007. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) The Irish actor played the role of Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in Episode I The Phantom Menacewhich also starred Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Natalie Portman as Padme Amidala. He was maligned by critics and fans, but Neeson is happy with his work on the series. In a 2020 interview with SiriusXM's Andy Cohen, he was asked what he thought about The Phantom Menace since its release in 1999; more specifically, how he would defend the film. Neeson responded: I know a lot of fans and critics didn't like it. I am very proud of the film. I must be a Jedi. I got to play with these wonderful lightsabers and stuff. It was great, Andy, it really was. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace is currently streaming on Disney+. Topics: Star Wars, mental health, celebrity, crime, film and television

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unilad.com/celebrity/anakin-skywalker-jake-lloyd-actor-life-449780-20240430 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos