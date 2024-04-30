Entertainment
Google flexes its advertising muscles toward Hollywood as YouTube dominates: Even though viewing habits have become more complex, it's not necessary to reach viewers.
In recent years, Google's NewFronts presentations have focused on creators. This year, however, his pitch to advertisers during NewFronts Week was all about Hollywood.
In a presentation Monday morning to kick off IAB's NewFronts Week, the advertising giant shared the stage with executives from major media and entertainment companies, including NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount, as he focused on simplifying the ad buying process. thanks to its increasingly AI-powered cross-media marketing platform, Display and Video 360 (DV360).
Google already works directly with Disney to offer advertisers a way to access Disney streaming inventory through DV360 through an integration with Disneys.real-time ad exchange, DRAX, Kristen OHara, Google vice president of agency, platforms and customer solutions, said Monday. Meanwhile, publishers like NBCUniversal are working with Google on the company's projects.identity solution, PAIR(Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation) to allow advertisers to match their first-party data with NBCUs for ad targeting purposes. This capability will soon be added to Disney through its DRAX partnership, OHara said.
“Even though viewing habits have become more complex, there is no need to reach viewers and all of this is possible because we have forged deep partnerships with major publishers across the board,” OHara said.
To represent the depth of these partnerships, Pete Chelala, Paramount's vice president of programmatic advertising sales, and Jill Steinhauser, Warner Bros.' executive vice president of advertising sales and revenue operations. Discoveries, appeared on stage with OHara to showcase the content and reach of their own platforms.
We have the advertising rights to culture, Chelala said of the Paramounts library. And we don't chase fans to streaming, we gather them there. They are showing up because our good things are here now.
Television in mind
During its presentation, Google executives repeatedly highlighted their vast audience across TV and non-mobile screens. YouTube has consistently been the most-watched streamer on TV screens, according to Nielsen data, and views of YouTube short films, which last year's NewFront presentations heavily emphasized, increased by more than 75%. on the connected television screens of American viewers from January to September, Sean Downey, president of Google. , the Americas and global partners, said.
