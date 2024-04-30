Why are rom-coms so obsessed with magazine journalists?

Welcome to Modern Romantic Comedies Week on The Daily Beasts Obsessed! In honor of two big romantic outings this weekThe guy who falls just in time And The idea of ​​youlet's celebrate everything we love about the last 15 years of romantic comedies.

As a journalist coming of age early on, I have a bone to pick with romantic comedy writers. When I think back to films that raised mysteries like How to lose a man in 10 days, The devil wears PradaAnd 13 In progress 30 (which victimized me personally by turning 20 this month) almost all of them have one thing in common. They each told the story of a journalist, usually a magazine editor, but sometimes a television reporter or tabloid photographer, who fell in love in the most unlikely of ways. Now, as a thirty-something journalist who has seen the New York dating scene (and media) firsthand, I have to ask you: why did you all lie to us like that?!

I agree that most romantic comedy writers aren't interested in sharing the harsh realities of dating, New York, or their protagonists' careers. And humor aside, I'm not that angry at the glamorous shine they have historically painted on journalism as a career choice. (Although I must say, I had wildly inflated expectations regarding my shoe budget.) Still, as the famous New York Star Columnist Carrie Bradshaw (who debuted in 1998 and certainly helped start this trend) couldn't help but wonder: What got the screenwriters so excited about the little girl from the magazine? Having carefully studied all the most famous entries in the subgenre, I am ready to present my thought piece. Just let me take my tri-fold board and my balloons and take out my pointer.

Clearly, the 2000s didn't invent essay-based romance. His girlfriend Friday, created in 1940 and starring Cary Grant alongside Rosalind Russell, might be the ideal text for this genre. We did, however, begin to see an undeniable increase in the number of journalists falling in love in the late 90s. See: The wedding of my best friend, Sex and the cityAnd Never been kissed. At first it seemed like every year we got a new oneBridget Jones's Diary in 2001, How to lose a man in 10 days in 2003, 13 In progress 30 in 2004, Coupling in 2005, and The devil wears Prada in 2006. James Marsden flipped the script in 2008 27 dresses, which entrusted the profession of journalist to its male protagonist, but it is generally the woman who has chosen to make a living from writing.

On a writing level, one of the main drivers of the proliferation of Andie Andersons and Jenna Rinks in the world of romantic comedies might be the fact that a journalist's job tells us a lot about a character in a short time. time. When a person makes a living from writing stories, their daily work can easily convey their values. In almost every romantic comedy starring a female journalist, her relationship to her work proves illuminating. Maybe I'm wrong, but I suppose we wouldn't learn as much about the inner lives of these women through their work if they were, say, financial analysts.

In How to lose a man in 10 days Kate Hudson's Andie hates her cushy magazine job because she prefers to write serious articles like (lol) How to Bring Peace to Tajikistan; meanwhile at Coupling, Eva Mendes plays a jaded tabloid photographer named Sara Melas, whose closed-off nature is apparently a hot topic of office conversation. (In a truly crazy departure from reality, his boss even advises him not to post photos that could harm his personal relationships. I'm sorry, but on what planet would that happen?! Anyway)

The list is lengthened increasingly. In Sex and the city, Carrie Bradshaw, the self-centered dreamer, processes her every interaction in print. In The devil wears Prada, Anne Hathaways' supposedly nerdy but actually very normal character, Andy Sachs, caters to his nightmarish bosses' every whim to get ahead, quietly demonstrating that his ambition might trump his commitment to his friends. (I know she has her defenders and a lot of people think her boyfriend, Nate (Adrian Grenier) is a selfish loser, but those of us who have read the book know the truth. Andy was really bad! ) And in Bridget Jones, we watch Renée Zellweger's character transform from a hapless advertising assistant into a more confident TV reporter (although she's still a little insecure and sometimes awkward).

Beyond what the job can teach us about our protagonist, a lead reporter also opens up a whole host of possibilities for workplace comedy. In How to lose a man in 10 days, we attend an editorial meeting where writers brainstorm how to exploit a woman's breakup trauma for #content. In 13 In progress 30, Jenna must come up with magazine redesign ideas as she duels against her middle school nemesis, Lucy Tom-Tom Wyman (Judy Greer), who is armed with a very cutting-edge presentation. (RIP, Fashion Suicide.) There's also that decrepit work party, where Jenna saves her boss (Andy Serkis) from a panic attack by making everyone dance to Thriller. In the meantime, The devil wears Prada is an endless source of expensive ridiculousness, ever since the closet makeover (since when Vogue letting employees leave with expensive products?) to the corporate betrayals taking place in Paris.

And now we come to my final theory, the most cynical pet theory. Part of the reason so many rom-com heroines work as writers might be that, generally, working as a journalist doesn't upend the straight world's closely guarded gender norms. (At least, not if you're writing the kinds of things all these women do.) If a woman were to work in, say, a STEM career, the film might not work as well with a traditional audience who thinks women don't know how to do math. A female doctor or lawyer may make too much money and act too confidently to be considered fuckable. But a career as a writer? It's a romantic thought: reunion-themed presentations and public declarations of love, published in print! and also, it's just underpaid enough to encourage marriage. For this genre, it's a perfect match.

What could the future hold for the girl from the romantic magazine? Will the impending collapse of media as we know it spell its doom, or will it rise like a beautifully manicured phoenix from the ashes of print media's cremation? Maybe she would run a viral TikTok account? Whatever form it might take, something tells me we're not done with it. After all, a magazine launch party is a terrible piece of theater to waste.