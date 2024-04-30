This Bollywood star was a kindergarten teacher before becoming an actor; Guess his name

Often, before becoming famous in the entertainment industry, many actors worked in completely opposite professions. From Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar, all these actors had different lives, before the industry catapulted them to stardom. Likewise, a Bollywood actress who has achieved hits with Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan and Diljit Dosanjh, to name a few. Can you guess who this beauty queen is?

One of the best actresses in Bollywood is Kiara Advani, who made her debut in the industry with Fugly, which had a disappointing performance at the box office. However, she continued to deliver some hits and blockbusters and won the hearts of the audience with her beauty and acting skills. In an interview that went viral and resurfaced, the actress talks about being a preschool teacher before finding success in the industry.

In an interview, Kiara Advani revealed that before her debut, she worked with her mother in a school. She shared that her mother had a school for little children and a daycare. She said: I went to preschool at 7 a.m. and stayed there to take care of the children. I have done everything in terms of managing children. I sang nursery rhymes. I taught them letters and numbers. I also changed their diapers. She further added that this was the reason why she had no problem portraying the role of a pregnant woman in Good Newwz and Kabir Singh as she had already had a good experience in her first job.

Today, Kiara Advani is one of the most sought after actresses in India. She made heads turn with her role as Sakshi Dhoni in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was a commercial success and grossed Rs 215.50 crore worldwide. After that, she was roped in for Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor. She shared the screen with Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Good Newwz. In 2019, she collaborated with Telugu star Ram Charan for Vinaya Vidheya Rama and is set to team up with him again in the upcoming Telugu film Game Changer. She is currently one of the highest paid actresses in the industry and the star has a strong line-up including Farhan Akhtars Don 3, directed by Ranveer Singh and War 2.