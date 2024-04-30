



Actor Brian McCardie in February 1999 Scottish actor Brian McCardiewho previously appeared on the hit show Stranger, unfortunately passed away. He was 59 years old. According to his sister, Sarah McCardieBrian died “suddenly” while at home on Sunday April 28. The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed at this time. Her sister took X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, April 30 to share a heartfelt message in memory of his late brother, announcing the devastating news by writing: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie (59), beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many.” “A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved that his work touched many lives,” Sarah continued in the post, noting that her brother “left far too soon.” “We love him and we will miss him very much,” she added. “Please remember Brian in your thoughts. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.” (2) touched many lives and disappears far too soon. We love him and will miss him dearly; please remember Brian in your thoughts. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time. #BrianMcCardie #Rest in peace Sarah McCardie (@SarahMcCardie) April 30, 2024 “As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time,” she concluded her note, before following up with a series of hashtags, including one that read “#Gone, but never forgotten“. McCardie, originally from Glasgow, Scotland, gained recognition for her appearance in an episode of Stranger in 2015, where he played Sir Marcus MacRannoch. He also played crime lord Tommy Hunter in three episodes of Course of actionappearing in British police proceedings in 2012 and again in 2014. His other television credits include Time, Rebellion, high MI, Courage, Crime, The last tsars, murder is easy and many more, depending on BDIM. McCardie also filmed the new Starz movie Stranger prequel, Blood of my bloodwhich is currently in production. His talent agency, United Agency, announced the actor's death Tuesday, writing in a statement, according to Deadline“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of McCardie's sudden death. He was such a talented actor that we were fortunate to represent, and our thoughts are with his family and friends in these difficult times.” Next: 'Young and the Restless' Star Marla Adams Dies at 85

