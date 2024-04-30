Entertainment
Jeff Bridges wasn't sure he wanted to become an actor
Chris Pine, Cynthia Erivo, Kieran Culkin, Sharon Stone and Rosie Perez celebrated Jeff Bridges' seven-decade career at the 49th annual Chaplin Awards gala in New York City on Monday evening. But The Big Lebowski The star almost chose a different career path.
During his acceptance speech for the prestigious film honor at Lincoln Center, the True courage The star shared that he initially “resisted” the idea of becoming a full-time actor for several different reasons.
“It made me nervous, anxious and I had other things I wanted to do,” he told the sold-out Alice Tully Hall auditorium. “I was very passionate about music. I loved ceramics, painting, and anyway, who wants to do what their parents do?
He remembered his father, actor Lloyd Bridges, explaining to him that he could do all these things in this career path and use them all to some extent, which was one of the beauties of work. “My mother and father attracted me not only to showbiz, but also to the idea that I could make a difference,” he shared. “But despite Dad's wise and wonderful advice and acting talk, it took me about 10 films before I decided to pursue acting as a career.”
THE Tron The star explained that his brother and fellow actor Beau Bridges was another reason he decided to pursue acting, and that his wife Sue and his daughters are the reason he still does it today. today, noting that he couldn't make all these films without them.
Later in the 15-minute speech, Bridges revealed the exact moment he chose to become a full-time actor. It happened right after filming finished. The Last American Hero – he was ready to take a break and devote time to his other interests when his agent called him and told him that he had been offered a role in The Iceman is coming film adaptation, alongside Lee Marvin, Fredric March and Robert Ryan.
“I said, ‘Oh, geez. Tell them thank you, but I'm in trouble,'” he said, adding that five minutes later, The Last American Hero Director Lamont Johnson called him and asked if he would pass on the role. When the actor told him he was “screwed up,” the filmmaker replied: “You’re screwed up and you’re an idiot. »
Bridges continued: “I decided to do a little experiment – I do it from time to time. I said to myself, 'OK, I'm going to make this movie when I don't feel like it.' I wonder if I'm cut out for this acting profession, and if the experience proves too painful, well, that will be the final nail in the acting coffin. So I make the film, and it turns out to be an incredible experience.
The star took the stage after moving tributes from Stone, Perez, Pine and Blythe Danner. He joined previous winners Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett, Alfred Hitchcock, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sidney Poitier and Morgan Freeman, among others.
Pine presented his Against all odds co-star of the award, after giving him a heartfelt tribute that praised his ability to make comedy, drama, action, sci-fi, thrillers and, of course, westerns, like their film from 2016.
“You have to understand that it was me who came to work with my hero; this hero that I have watched all my life. My hero, who, two months before the start of filming, showed up at the off-book rehearsal for the entire film,” said the Star Trek said the star. “This not only proves that he is a great actor and consummate professional, but it also proves once and for all that getting high does not affect memory,” he joked.
Throughout the speech, Pine said he considered Bridges his own Obi-Wan Kenobi, serving as his mentor and friend. THE Wonder Woman The actor also joked that he wears a bracelet with the letters WWJD on it, which he said stands for “What Should Jeff Do,” and showed off his talent for quoting some of Bridges' most famous lines.
Pine concluded: “Your boundless compassion, Jeff, and your curiosity, your grace and joy, your brilliant life, shines in each of us. It makes us better because it helps us understand who we are and makes us feel a little less alone, and that's a good thing. So, for the sake of humanity, Jeff, keep shining.
During his speech, Perez, who starred alongside Bridges in Intrepid, shared an anecdote about her nervousness before meeting him. She also revealed that he and director Peter Weir fought to get her the role, despite the studio having a problem with their interracial relationship.
“Jeff, my dear, you are incredible as an actor, as a friend, as a mentor, as a human being,” she said. “You're so talented, and it would be so easy to act like an asshole, but you don't. You do everything you can to make things easier for everyone. You gave me the confidence to overcome my fears and step into my greatness.
Stone, who starred alongside Bridges in Friendlybegan his speech by declaring that he was a “good man”, who puts others before himself on set, which is “a rare thing, very rare in our profession”.
She remembers being a young actress in New York, trying to make it, when she met Bridges, who she saw as this person who “personifies” power in its purity. She looked back at her iconic roles from the time and saw her sense of integrity. THE Primary instinct The star also took a moment to discuss how she felt when it was revealed that the Crazy heart the star had cancer. Although his cancer is now in remission, it previously grew to a mass of 9 inches by 12 inches before shrinking to the size of a “marble.”
“There was a point when Jeff was sick, where I thought we might lose this person,” Stone said in his tribute. “I thought about the struggle I had and thought, 'I can't. I can't lose it. I can't lose my friend. We can lose this emblem of decency, integrity, power and friendship.
In addition to the stars in attendance at the event, Beau Bridges, Barbra Streisand and John Lithgow all sent videos praising the actor. Streisand recounted the time they spent working together on The mirror has two faces and how dancing with Bridges every night after filming ended made its way into the film. Beau Bridges remembers his younger brother creating beautiful paintings, sketches and sculptures, as well as his passion for music as a child, and now as an adult touring with his band.
Lithgow, who currently plays alongside Bridges in The old man, said he was “a man who hates to work and loves to act. So he made sure that when he worked, he got as close to playing as possible. He is a man who completely embodies the phrase play a role.
He concluded: “I wish all young actors the chance to work with a man like Jeff Bridges one day in their career. Jeff, when this work is finished, it's so wonderful to know that we're going to be great friends for the rest of our lives.
