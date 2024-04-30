Main Hoon Na at 20: Farah Khan-Shah Rukh Khan's masala banger is all Bollywood needs today propaganda vaccine, actor with heart | Bollywood News





It's summer vacation and the televisions are playing at full volume. Songs by KK, Sonu Nigam and Abhijeet are topping the charts, a qawwali by Anu Malik is making everyone dance. Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao, with their long hair and goth style, are the cool new college kids on screen; Sushmita Sen with her chiffon sarees is the OG national crush. There is a bad guy who wants to go to war with Pakistan. There are heroes who work for peace. Then there is Shah Rukh Khan, who is doing what he has been doing for years: bringing smiles and hope to a generation. The summer of 2004, leading up to Farah Khan's debut film, Main Hoon Na, serves as a time machine for the India of 2024; where the politics of love were celebrated on the big screen and hate was invited to therapy.

Main Hoon Na, who turns 20 on Tuesday, is a nostalgia bomb. It's impossible not to feel the sorrow of simpler times and the joy of a true Hindi film being released again – that there is a need, especially today, to map the unfortunate change in the Bollywood landscape in its form, its content and policy. .

In a beautiful scene in the film, Suniel Shetty, a former army officer turned terrorist, watches footage of a young boy he plans to kill as part of his larger plan. “Look at this boy, has he even thought about his future, which will be dangerous and full of enemies? he asks with a smug smile. Murali Sharma, his brainwashed subordinate, responds: “Who would have thought of all this as a child??” Main Hoon Na captures this very carefree childhood, a certain lost innocence of a bygone era, in a way that only Farah Khan could achieve. The film's villain is a disgruntled former army officer who hates Pakistan and wants war at all costs. The hatred is personally motivated, but blinding. When he is court-martialed for killing Pakistani civilians, he thunders that he made the right choice. We have been at war with the neighboring country since 1947, a peace treaty is just rubbish, so what is the point, he asks. Only to be shown his place by his honest elder, Naseeruddin Shah, who declares: “This man is mentally ill.” Main poster hoon na. (Photo: IMDb) It's strange to watch the film again in April 2024, where week after week, politically charged, seemingly pro-establishment films hit the big screen. From Main Atal Hoon, Article 370, Bastar: The Naxal Story to Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, the election year has so far been marked by a series of publications, most of which have been criticized by a section of the public, only one of which appeared as a free kick. Some, like Vikrant Massey-Ekta Kapoor, in The Sabarmati Report and Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra, were allegedly pushed because they violated the model code of conduct laid down by the Election Commission of India. Someone with a cursory knowledge of the Hindi film industry would agree that in such a climate, Main Hoon Na's idea of ​​secularism and inclusiveness would be rare. Today, every filmmaker and every film walks on eggshells of political backlash and intense social media trolling, which makes putting together a simple but progressively political film like Main Hoon Na a difficult achievement. . Even if we put aside the politics of the film, it is sad to see that we have lost not only in substance but also in form. Farah Khan's films, especially Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, were wholesome multi-genre films that the industry stopped making. Main Hoon Na is everything at the same time: an action film, a university comedy, a love story, a family drama, a patriotic film. This is something Shah Rukh has done for most of his career, being part of large-scale multi-genre films that guaranteed family outing, with directors like Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar helping the superstar to spread his arms in a genre which he made his Farah Khan took the Manmohan Desai school of cinema forward with his debut in a way never before seen in Bollywood and which remains so even today. Ever since the recent debacle of Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, conversations have been rife whether the industry has overdone the action. Many theories have been put forward, blaming the film's lack of soul as the main reason it didn't appeal to audiences, because on paper an action film like BMCM in 2024 seemed like a value sure because it's the only genre that spread the entire box. office files lately. “But it’s time we realize that maybe we need to move towards more personal films in the genre,” Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan had recently told Indianexpress.com. “Even in the action genre, there has to be a lot of heart, a family drama. Watch Jawan, Gadar 2 and Animal. Beyond the settings, these are all father-son stories. While the three films mentioned were primarily action films, Main Hoon Na is unlike anything that has been released in the last decade. Rather than fitting different pieces into the action film mold, it brings together different genres to give multiple dimensions to a story. The film treats romance, drama, comedy, action and fantasy as elements that make up our lives, thereby connecting and delighting the masses. The emotions in Main Hoon Na are appropriately heightened, the humor wacky, the action inventive (remember Shah Rukh chasing the terrorists in a rickshaw) and the mood festive. It's a party on celluloid. Since his comeback in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan has returned as a powerful superstar who aims big. From what we hear, he is currently mulling over a new film from Farah Khan, who last directed her film Happy New Year in 2014. Sources say it will likely be Main Hoon Na 2, or at least, a film in a similar multi-genre space. With the dry bombardment of actors, the expected fatigue of one-note propaganda films and a vacant space for wholesome artists on screen, there has never been a better time for Shah Rukh and Farah Khan to meet. Because, in their world, Shah Rukh and Farah spread their arms to hold a gun and fall in love; beat up bad guys and charm a chemistry teacher; to save the nation from an enemy within and a group of students from a brazen spit attack by a professor. This all seems ridiculous, harmless and fine, as long as wow hello

