How Will Trent Actor Ramn Rodrguez Created the Hit Series' Iconic Detective

When he was first approached to play the title detective in Will Trent, ABC's acclaimed crime drama based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling book series of the same name, Ramn Rodrguez didn't think he was the right person.

Having starred in a handful of unsold TV pilots and short-lived series, including the Fox crime drama Gang Related and the ABC remake of Charlie's Angels, Rodriguez had reason to be cautious. But there was another crucial detail that Rodriguez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, could not easily overlook: In the Slaughters novels, Will is described as white, tall and lanky with short dirty blonde hair; Rodriguez, meanwhile, is of medium build, with brown skin and dark, graying hair.

It wasn't until Rodriguez met Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen, the creators and showrunners of the Will Trent adaptation, that he began to see himself in the role of a dyslexic orphan who overcame a difficult upbringing in the Atlanta foster care system to become the special agent. with the highest clearance rate at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, or GBI.

Rodrguez insisted on donning his character's signature three-piece suits and adopting a region-specific Southern drawl, and his unwavering commitment to playing one of television's most idiosyncratic protagonists transformed Will Trent into a certified hit . One month after the second season recorded its largest multiplatform broadcast ever, with more than 9 million viewers over seven days of listening, ABC has renewed Will Trent for a third season. Since its debut as a mid-season replacement in January 2023, the series has would have reached nearly 70 million viewers.

At a time when hit shows with diverse protagonists are dwindling due to cost-cutting measures in Hollywood, this reimagining of Will Trent is a big win for Latino representation, but in a way that upends common tropes .

Given that he was abandoned at birth, Will begins the series with little knowledge of his own cultural heritage, which gave Rodriguez a rare opportunity to play a deeply troubled and complicated character whose ethnic background is unclear. is not at the forefront of his characterization.

I liked the fact that his ethnicity was ambiguous, that it was unrestricted, so he could potentially look like me, aside from the details of how they write him in the book, Rodrguez, who is also co- executive producer on the series, said in a recent interview.

But in the final minutes of the 13-episode first season, Will discovers that his current boss, Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn), knew his late mother, Lucy Morales (Raiany Silva), a sex worker who grew up in Puerto Rico and who grew up in Puerto Rico. murdered in Atlanta by serial killer James Ulster (Greg Germann), who may also be his biological father. Will learns not only that Amanda found him in a trash can when he was a baby, but also that she gave him a name and tried unsuccessfully to adopt him.

During the second season, Will tried to reconnect with his roots, starting with learning to speak Spanish. He's learning a language that connects him personally and directly to his mother, said Rodrguez, who joked that as a native speaker, he found it difficult to sound more like a non-native. The writers and I love seeing Will in uncomfortable, awkward moments where we have to be vulnerable, so we'll see more of those moments.

Midway through the second season, Will gathers the courage to meet his dyslexic and long-lost uncle, Antonio Miranda (John Ortiz), who offers to share his memories of his late older sister and the two bond over their disorder. common learning. For the first time, Will, who has spent most of his life repressing his traumatic upbringing alone, feels like he has some sort of semblance of the family he's always wanted.

Ramn Rodriguez as Will Trent in “Will Trent”. Daniel Delgado Jr. / ABC

Thomsen told NBC News: For Will, we're taking him on the journey of adding something to the identity that he had created for himself. He's a guy who identifies very strongly with the GBI, Atlanta and all the different places he grew up. I think what's interesting is getting that information so late in life, when you already felt like you had a fixed definition of who you were and throwing it into a blender.

“Will Trent” is a big victory for Latino representation while upending common tropes.

Like his character, Rodriguez was raised by women; he grew up in the '80s and '90s with his single mother and three older sisters in a cramped apartment on Manhattan's Lower East Side, when it was still a low-income, predominantly black and brown neighborhood. Coming of age in the melting pot that New York City was and still is had an indelible impact on Rodrguez, who considers himself a proud Nuyorican.

I grew up in an era where if you stayed with someone too long it could be a fight, he said of his childhood surrounded by drug dealers and gangs. All of that has a role and shapes you, and I think with every experience, as a New Yorker, there's this heightened sensitivity. You are exposed to anything and everything.

I wouldn't change my childhood with all the women in a small apartment on the Lower East Side for anything. We are a very close-knit family, he added. Being both the only boy and the man of the house, I am very protective of my family and my sisters. I think it's something with Will as well. If you're close to him, if he lets you in, he's incredibly loyal and protective.

Will Trent marks Rodriguez's first time as a series regular that ran for multiple seasons, a highlight of a two-decade career that seriously began with a love of basketball. He earned a scholarship to a university in West Virginia, then transferred to New York University, where he earned a degree in sports marketing and then worked as an intern for the New York Knicks. Rodriguez caught the attention of Nike's marketing team during a public contest in which they were giving away free sneakers. Rodríguez's ability to spin a basketball atop a pen in his mouth got him cast in a series of commercials, which sparked his interest in acting and working in front of the camera.

Early in his career, Rodriguez wore cornrows, which he said helped him land some street gangster jobs in Rescue Me, Day Break and The Wire. But he noticed a distinct change once he cut his hair and landed a role in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Now he's more interested in playing roles that expand people's perceptions of what Latinos can accomplish in Hollywood, the same way Desi Arnaz inspired him with his work in I Love Lucy.

I've given up a lot of jobs like that, and I say: No, I don't do that anymore, especially if it's very simple. If there's no complexity or interesting layers to the character, then I'm not really interested in portraying him anymore, Rodriguez said of his desire to oppose one-dimensional, stereotypical Latino roles. It's not about hitting someone else who comes in and takes the ball, because we all have to be in the game. But for me, I've been lucky enough to be in a place where I can say no and try to find the right character and the right project where I feel like we're doing something positive or that's interesting on a creative level.

Before production began on the second season of Will Trent, which he said he insisted on producing to ensure it would not perpetuate stereotypes about Latinos, Rodrguez filmed the action-thriller film G20 , in which he co-stars. Viola Davis stars as an American president who must use all her political savvy and military experience to defend the world when terrorists invade the G20 summit in Cape Town, South Africa.

“It was one of the few times I had a Latino director,” Rodriguez said of his collaboration with Mexican filmmaker Patricia Riggen (Miracles from Heaven, Under the Same Moon). My track [in] the movie is African-American, and I'm right next to her the whole movie. It's beautiful and it's a beautiful story.

Rodriguez acknowledges that he stands on the shoulders of Latino actors, many of them Puerto Rican, who have helped him tell the kinds of stories that mean the most to him, following in the footsteps of the late Raul Julia. , as well as John Leguizamo, Benicio del Toro and Rita Moreno. He said that, like his peers, he is still fighting to get the funding and support to tell stories on his own terms.

For example, Rodriguez wrote the screenplay for a feature film that takes place in New York and Puerto Rico and is loosely based on his relationship with his estranged father, with whom he has since mended fences. He said he wanted to one day tell Latinos' version of Moonlight or Parasite, culturally specific stories starring people of color that went on to be box office hits and win Oscars.

I love when I see the African American community supporting each other and creating these stories and the businesses that are doing it. We need more Latin American companies doing this. We need more Latino leaders sitting at these tables to make these decisions, said Rodriguez, who admitted to being in many pitch meetings with white leaders who didn't understand the diversity and nuances of Latino cultures.

Ultimately, television and film are about telling an interesting story, he said. You may be reading subtitles, but that doesn't matter. You can connect and relate because there is a universality to good quality storytelling. So we just need more opportunities, period. It is essential. However we receive them, I would love to see that door open wide and be able to tell more of our stories in an authentic way, and they need to trust us to tell our stories. Tell them !

Will Trent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC. Episodes premiere the next day on Hulu.

To learn more about NBC Latino,Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.