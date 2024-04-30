Entertainment
Hollywood photo archives of Clint Eastwood, Liz Taylor and more
When photo archivist Michael Ochs negotiated a deal to hand over his vast collection of 20th-century iconography to Getty Images in 2007, neither the seller nor the buyer knew absolutely everything that was included in the deal. Ochs had a reputation for decades as the ultimate source for rock 'n' roll imagery, but his collection, at the time of his sale, included 3 million vintage prints, prints and negatives. Many had not been seen in decades, and others, arguably, never at all – particularly some shots of old Hollywood, obtained in countless acquisitions over the decades that constituted the Michael Ochs archive.
“Earl Leaf's collection alone was over 100,000 negatives,” Ochs says of the late beatnik photographer, who photographed many unknowns (Miaryn Monroe, Clint Eastwood) before they exploded and Leaf became the Beach Boys' in-house photographer.
Getty has scanned, edited, captioned and digitized nearly 400,000 images from the collection since acquisition, a testament to Ochs' early awareness that even unpretentious images are worth preserving. “When I worked for Columbia Records in advertising, I was shocked to see them throwing away old photos, so I just started pulling stuff out of the trash,” he says, always amused that others' neglect l led to an unexpected career as a tracker. discarded images and purchase other collections – including a particularly important one from Tiger Beat publisher Laufer Media. “I invited people to use the photos for free. But, in 1977, Dick Clark sent me a check for $1,000 for giving it to him, and I made it my business.
