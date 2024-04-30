



When photo archivist Michael Ochs negotiated a deal to hand over his vast collection of 20th-century iconography to Getty Images in 2007, neither the seller nor the buyer knew absolutely everything that was included in the deal. Ochs had a reputation for decades as the ultimate source for rock 'n' roll imagery, but his collection, at the time of his sale, included 3 million vintage prints, prints and negatives. Many had not been seen in decades, and others, arguably, never at all – particularly some shots of old Hollywood, obtained in countless acquisitions over the decades that constituted the Michael Ochs archive. “Earl Leaf's collection alone was over 100,000 negatives,” Ochs says of the late beatnik photographer, who photographed many unknowns (Miaryn Monroe, Clint Eastwood) before they exploded and Leaf became the Beach Boys' in-house photographer. Getty has scanned, edited, captioned and digitized nearly 400,000 images from the collection since acquisition, a testament to Ochs' early awareness that even unpretentious images are worth preserving. “When I worked for Columbia Records in advertising, I was shocked to see them throwing away old photos, so I just started pulling stuff out of the trash,” he says, always amused that others' neglect l led to an unexpected career as a tracker. discarded images and purchase other collections – including a particularly important one from Tiger Beat publisher Laufer Media. “I invited people to use the photos for free. But, in 1977, Dick Clark sent me a check for $1,000 for giving it to him, and I made it my business. Beastie Boys member Ad-Rock, also known by his first name Adam Horovitz, used a beer can as a strategically placed fountain while performing with his bandmates at a February 1987 show at the Hollywood Palladium. They had released the landmark album Licensed to Ill three months earlier and were riding the success of the single “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party!)”. Archives by Michael Ochs/Getty Images Photographer Don Paulsen followed Chuck Berry during the filming of the singer's concert film and documentary. Let the good times rollcapturing this quiet moment backstage at Long Island's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on May 6, 1972. Later that year, the rock 'n' roll pioneer filmed a second concert for the film, at Detroit's Cobo Hall . Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images With only a few uncredited roles and small roles under his belt, Clint Eastwood, then 26 and relatively unknown, posed for a series of photos of Leaf while he exercised in his Los Angeles home in 1956. (Other footage from the shoot confirms he was wearing shorts.) Archives by Michael Ochs/Getty Images Supremes lead singer Diana Ross, pictured in 1965, was at the zenith of her pre-solo success when she was photographed by Don Paulsen while shopping in New York. That year, the group released three No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Stop!” In the name of love.” Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Something of an exception in the Ochs collection, playwright Edward Albee is photographed in front of Manhattan's Martin Beck Theater (now the Al Hirschfeld Theater) by Vytas Valaitis after a 1963 performance of The Ballad of the Sad Café. The film Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? The scribe adapted the play from a short story by Carson McCullers. Vytas Valaitis/Pix/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Academy Award winner Elizabeth Taylor adjusted her makeup during a 1963 portrait session in New York. It was said she later used the blonde wig as a prank on her then-husband Richard Burton – the first time they were married – during filming. Beckett. Archives by Michael Ochs/Getty Images A print of photos of David Bowie in the 2,000-square-foot cottage Ochs built for his archives behind his Venice home. It has since been transformed into a gym for him and his wife. Paul Chesne/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images At just 18 years old, Jean Seberg received a celebratory parade upon her return to her hometown of Marshalltown, Iowa, in March 1957 – captured by Ed Feingersh. She had just finished production on her first film, the drama Joan of Arc. Saint Joana role she had won after director Otto Preminger conducted a nationwide talent search of 18,000 applicants. Ed Feingersh/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Joan Bradshaw, the former Miss Texas, paraded down Hollywood Boulevard for a series of portraits by Earl Leaf in 1953, accompanied by her poodle, Pippi. Bradshaw became better known for the picture series than for her acting work: a few uncredited roles in feature films and the role of “Redhead” in 1957. She devil. Archives by Michael Ochs/Getty Images A year before he had real chart success announcing “I Need Love” on his second LP Bigger and differentrapper and future actor LL Cool J was photographed leaving an unknown concert venue after performing in 1986. Archives by Michael Ochs/Getty Images Feingersh photographed this candid moment between the married couple on a country road outside Paris in 1956 – the same year Audrey Hepburn and Mel Ferrer starred in War and peace alongside Henry Fonda. Ed Feingersh/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images No, it's not really Las Vegas. Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola was photographed at Zoetrope Studios (now Sunset Las Palmas Studios) in Hollywood during a 1981 press event for his Vegas-set musical drama. One from the heart. Archives by Michael Ochs/Getty Images Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn, photographed in 1983, were bathing with their leopard – one of several wild cats they raised – when photographer Michael Montfort visited their Las Vegas home that summer. Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images The only information about this photo of Dolly Parton is that she was wearing a purple top and that it was taken in the 1980s. Archives by Michael Ochs/Getty Images The father of disco Giorgio Moroder, inventor of the “Click” heard in Donna Summer's “I Feel Love,” broke down at some point in the late 1970s. Archives by Michael Ochs/Getty Images Six-year-old Jennifer Aniston was photographed in her family home in 1975. Archives by Michael Ochs/Getty Images Coffy Actress Pam Grier was photographed by a swimming pool in Los Angeles in 1975, a year after the release of one of her most famous films: Foxy Brown. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images This story first appeared in the April 24 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

