Parth Samthaan opens up about delay in his debut Bollywood film Ghudchadi: It created a lot of anxiety

For actor Parth Samthaan, his Bollywood debut was a long time coming. He was supposed to enter the industry with Googly Ho Gayi in 2016, but the venture was shelved. Then the film Ghudchadi, starring Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Khushalii Kumar, also faced delays. This was announced in 2022 and filming wrapped early last year. However, it seems his prayers have finally been answered and he reveals that the film is set to release in June. Parth Samthaan on the delay of his debut Bollywood film, Ghudchadi

For Samthaan, these constant delays created a lot of anxiety. He adds: “There came a time when I asked myself: what next? This industry is such that you will hardly have any work. So if the newspaper sees your work, only then you will get your work. If you're out of sight, you're out of mind. He was recently seen in a music video for singer Shilpa Rao and Mohit Chauhan's single Jiya Laage Na.

With television, I'm used to working 24/7 and being in front of a screen every day; my family and friends were watching me. Now everyone is asking me, Teri to film aane wali thi, uska kya?, shares the 33-year-old, who gained popularity with his roles in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. This trip has taught him to be patient, but it's not easy.

As this is not the first time that Samthaan's Bollywood debut has suffered a setback, ask him if these delays bring back a sense of fear, and he replies, “At some point you say to yourself: are you really supposed to be in this industry? Will this ever happen? You feel like things are out of control and you don't know why this is happening.