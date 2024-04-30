Entertainment
'Succession' Actor Slams Bible, Calls Religion a Bad Influence on Humanity: 'People Are So Stupid'
“Succession” actor Brian Cox gave a harsh assessment of religion and its impact on the world in a wide-ranging new interview released this week.
In a new episode of Podcast The starting linethe Scottish actor, a self-described atheist and socialist, argued that religion sold humans a false story about reality and contributed to their own “stupidity.”
“Human beings are so crazy, basically because they are so stupid,” he said.
Religion “has led us to all kinds of horrors,” he continued, referring to the Holocaust and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. “The same things repeat themselves over and over again in belief systems that serve no purpose,” he said.
The actor said the conflict in the Middle East “will never go away” because it is fueled by these flawed systems that harm both Muslims and Jews.
Lamenting the lives lost in the conflict, he added: “People are so stupid that they cannot see the writing on the wall.”
The problem with religion is that it prevents humans from examining how they contribute to society's problems, he argued.
“It's all about this notion of God, the idea that there is a God who takes care of all of us. That doesn't exist, that doesn't happen, that's not what it's about. It's about us, and we don't look at ourselves enough. We always look outside of ourselves, instead of looking inside. ourselves,” he explained of humanity’s relationship with religion.
He also criticized the Bible as “one of the worst books ever created.”
FAMOUS ATHEIST SAYS HE IDENTIFIES AS A CULTURAL CHRISTIAN AND IS HORRIFIED BY PROMOTION OF ISLAMIC HOLIDAYS
He pointed to the creation account of Adam and Eve in Scripture to complain that the “propaganda” of the religious text has contributed to a “patriarchal” society.
“Because it starts from the idea that Adam's rib – you know that [from] Adam's rib, this woman was created, and they will believe it because they are quite stupid. »
“It’s not the truth, it’s a mythology,” he continued. “We created this idea of God, and we created it as an issue of control, and it's also a patriarchal issue…and it's essentially patriarchal – we haven't given matriarchy enough scope .”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
CLICK HERE FOR MORE MEDIA AND CULTURE COVERAGE
Humans simply haven't “evolved” to the point where we look inside ourselves to solve our problems rather than trying to solve our problems with religion, he argued.
The 'Succession' star opened up about how he found more answers to life's questions through acting. He explained that he believed “the only true church” was theater because “it is the church of humanity.”
“These are people who are dealing with these false gods that we create for ourselves and the notion of the word God, anyway, is a vanity. It's a terrible vanity that we don't really recognize.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/succession-actor-bashes-bible-calls-religion-bad-influence-humanity-people-stupid
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Puppy Killer Kristi Noem May Have Brought Us Together – Iowa Capital Dispatch
- 'Succession' Actor Slams Bible, Calls Religion a Bad Influence on Humanity: 'People Are So Stupid'
- Met Gala 2024 theme and dress code explained Sleeping Beauties: waking up fashion
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Funko Fusion: Funko Fusion video game: Everything we know about platforms, pre-order bonuses, release date, and trailers
- First failed asylum seeker sent to Rwanda under voluntary scheme from UK | political news
- Parth Samthaan opens up about delay in his debut Bollywood film Ghudchadi: It created a lot of anxiety
- Governor Justice Breaks Ground on New Integrated Laboratory Facility at West Virginia Regional Technology Park
- Imran Khan finalizes name for PAC chairman post
- Narendra Modi: Congress collects 'RR tax' in Telangana: PM Modi
- The BayNet Daily Newscast: Accokeek Native signs with Baltimore Ravens (April 30, 2024)
- Indian squad for T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson wins over KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya named vice-captain | Cricket news