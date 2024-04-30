'Succession' Actor Slams Bible, Calls Religion a Bad Influence on Humanity: 'People Are So Stupid'

“Succession” actor Brian Cox gave a harsh assessment of religion and its impact on the world in a wide-ranging new interview released this week.

In a new episode of Podcast The starting linethe Scottish actor, a self-described atheist and socialist, argued that religion sold humans a false story about reality and contributed to their own “stupidity.”

“Human beings are so crazy, basically because they are so stupid,” he said.

Religion “has led us to all kinds of horrors,” he continued, referring to the Holocaust and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. “The same things repeat themselves over and over again in belief systems that serve no purpose,” he said.

The actor said the conflict in the Middle East “will never go away” because it is fueled by these flawed systems that harm both Muslims and Jews.

Lamenting the lives lost in the conflict, he added: “People are so stupid that they cannot see the writing on the wall.”

The problem with religion is that it prevents humans from examining how they contribute to society's problems, he argued.

“It's all about this notion of God, the idea that there is a God who takes care of all of us. That doesn't exist, that doesn't happen, that's not what it's about. It's about us, and we don't look at ourselves enough. We always look outside of ourselves, instead of looking inside. ourselves,” he explained of humanity’s relationship with religion.

He also criticized the Bible as “one of the worst books ever created.”

He pointed to the creation account of Adam and Eve in Scripture to complain that the “propaganda” of the religious text has contributed to a “patriarchal” society.

“Because it starts from the idea that Adam's rib – you know that [from] Adam's rib, this woman was created, and they will believe it because they are quite stupid. »

“It’s not the truth, it’s a mythology,” he continued. “We created this idea of ​​God, and we created it as an issue of control, and it's also a patriarchal issue…and it's essentially patriarchal – we haven't given matriarchy enough scope .”

Humans simply haven't “evolved” to the point where we look inside ourselves to solve our problems rather than trying to solve our problems with religion, he argued.

The 'Succession' star opened up about how he found more answers to life's questions through acting. He explained that he believed “the only true church” was theater because “it is the church of humanity.”

“These are people who are dealing with these false gods that we create for ourselves and the notion of the word God, anyway, is a vanity. It's a terrible vanity that we don't really recognize.”