Sidhu: Letter to Hutchings was an 'error in judgment'





Whatcom County Executive Satpal Sidhu released a public letter Monday (April 29) admitting an “error in judgment” for writing a letter helping a former county executive accused of sexual harassment find a new job. “Today I want to acknowledge that signing the letter was inappropriate and ill-advised,” Sidhu said, noting that he has had many difficult conversations with colleagues, friends and family members since he initially defended his position in a Thursday, April 25, letter to Whatcom County Council members. . The Cascadia Daily News reports revealed that board members were unaware of harassment allegations and a $225,000 settlement paid to an employee whose allegations and a county investigation led to the resignation of Jon Hutchings, then director of public works, in October 2022. On Monday, Sidhu also said the way Whatcom County handled the allegations pointed to “systemic issues in reporting protocols, transparency and action steps.” The letter comes a day before a special council meeting called to discuss recent “employment law decisions.” While I have taken steps to increase awareness and compliance with policies, I am fully open to discussing and identifying ways to further improve how we foster and maintain a safe work environment, Sidhu said. Council members and the general public took notice of the county's handling of Hutching's resignation, including a glowing letter of introduction to potential employers in a Cascade PBS investigative article published April 19. Whatcom Democrats board members released a scathing open letter on Wednesday (April 24) calling for Sidhu's resignation over his handling of the situation and the writing of the introductory letter. Sidhu on April 25 refused to resign but said he was open to an investigation into the county's response to the incident. A week ago, the recently re-elected county executive called the decision to write the letter of introduction “difficult,” but said in an email to council members: Ultimately, we don't think not that a person is defined solely by their mistakes, and Mr. Hutchings had faced the very real consequence of losing his job. Monday's letter, whose subject line was “First Steps Towards Rebuilding Trust,” adopted a new tone. It was clearly an error of judgment not to consider its broader meaning and impact for employees, the organization and the community, he wrote. I learned a valuable lesson that you must set aside past service when an employee fails to meet basic standards of conduct in the workplace. Sidhu learned of the harassment allegations in October 2022, and Hutchings signed a separation agreement in November. Hutchings was confirmed by the Lynden City Council as public works director in May 2023. Isaac Stone Simonelli is a CDN business and investigative reporter; contact him at [email protected]; 360-922-3090 ext. 127.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cascadiadaily.com/2024/apr/29/sidhu-letter-for-hutchings-was-error-of-judgment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos