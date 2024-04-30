Upcoming Shows and Events in Central Virginia





TUESDAY APRIL 30Digitalis Electronic Music Festival 2024: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, free. Vocal recital by students of Stéphanie Nakasian: Jazz, pop, rock, rhythm and blues, theater, folk blues and original student music, 6 p.m., the Forum at Observatory Hill Dining Hall, (434) 924-3052, free. WXTJ and URecords End of Semester Show with Nathalie Bleu, Behind the sun, Swamp Street And Terrified of spiders: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10 general admission, all ages. VAFF at the screening of the Violet Crown series of Eureka: Followed by a conversation with the director Lisandro Alonso, 7 p.m., Violet Crown Charlottesville, (434) 529-3000, $13. People also read… WEDNESDAY MAY 1Jazz on the lawn: The University of Virginia Department of Music presents UVa Jazz small groups, Noon, Lower Lawn/Homer Flat, (434) 924-3052, free. THURSDAY 2ND OF MAYThe Scorpions of RVA In Thursday evening sunset series: Food trucks include Sweet Janes Kitchen, Blue Ridge Pizza and Farmacy, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 for ages 12 and over. William Carlisle with Ramona Martinez: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $16 in advance, general admission, all ages. FRIDAY MAY 3Friday Night Lights in 2024: Am I speaking to you fairly? with Caroline Lyons: 5 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse at the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, (877) LOTS OF TEENAGERS, $7, $5 students, teachers and members. A Midsummer Night's Dream: 7:30 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse at the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, (877) LOTS OF TEENAGERS, $68 to $34. Friday evening outing with the music of Ken Matthews: Offering half-price wine flights, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206$10 in advance, reservation recommended. Motherhood out loud: 8 p.m., the Cellar space of the Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, limited places. Don't look for: The Arepas on Wheels food truck will be present from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094no cover. The Taylor party: The TS dance party: 9 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25 advance level 3, $20 advance level 2, $18 advance level 1, $15 early bird advance, limited ticket quantities at each price level, must be 18 years of age or more. Daniel Kepel: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Cave and Tap 29 Brewery in Léon, (800) 800-VIN, no cover. LYAO Comedy Presents: Kyle Gordon: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $28, $25 advance, seated general admission, standing room for late arrivals, all ages. Fridays after five o'clock with David Wax Museum with Charlottesville High School Jazz Band: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free. Dolly Let's Go 9 to 5: The musical: 7 p.m., Wayne Theater in Waynesboro, (540) 943-9999, $42-$30. SATURDAY MAY 4Live music in the orchard: Project Lua: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, donations are welcome. Pride and Prejudice : 2 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse at the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, (877) LOTS OF TEENAGERS, $78 to $34. Candy Group 2024: 7:30 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse at the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, (877) LOTS OF TEENAGERS, $45 to $37. Inaugural Jazz and Jambalaya Festival: Two musical stages will include Cinematheque, more Zuzus Hot Five at 1 p.m. and Ken and his rhythm changers at 3:30 p.m., 1 p.m.-9 p.m., Vignobles DuCard in Etlan, (540) 923-4206$35 includes logo glass, reservations recommended. Motherhood out loud: 8 p.m., the Cellar space of the Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, limited places. Third Annual Primavera Festival with the music of Latin Duo Alegria, Duo Paulo Franco And Beauty: From noon to 9 p.m., dishes from Two Brothers Southwestern Grill, as well as wine slushies, bouncy castle and face painting, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094no cover. Adam Doleac on the wrong side of a 2024 Sunrise Tour with Greylan James: Presented by Cville Country, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance. Charlottesville Ballet presents: Snow White: 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75 VIP adult, $70 VIP youth, $45 adult, $40 youth, students, seniors and military, $25 adult, $20 youth, student, senior and military. Fork in the road: 1 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Cave and Tap 29 Brewery in Léon, (800) 800-VIN, no cover. Jeremy Fox: 5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Cave and Tap 29 Brewery in Léon, (800) 800-VIN, no cover. Drag Bonanza: Kill the 4: Hosted by Baby Gunn And Cherry possums and featuring YouNeek NuYork, Cake Pop! And Beautiful Tox, 8:30 p.m., doors at 8 p.m., Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20 VIP table seats, $15 door and $12 advance, must be 16 years or older. Dolly Let's Go 9 to 5: The musical: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Wayne Theater in Waynesboro, (540) 943-9999, $42-$30. SUNDAY MAY 5Live Music in the Orchard: The Queen City Porch Swingers: 3-5 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, donations are welcome. Bards and bites 2024: 1 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse at the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, (877) LOTS OF TEENAGERS, $17 for standard, vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free boxes. A Midsummer Night's Dream: 2 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse at the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, (877) LOTS OF TEENAGERS, $73 to $34. Wednesday music club reunion concert: Featuring past club competitions and scholarship winners in honor of the club's 100th anniversary, 2 p.m., Belvedere Center, $30. Music in the mountains with Ken Matthews: 2 p.m.-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206no cover, reservation recommended. School of Singers: An American Portrait: Singing the Music of the Masters, 3 p.m., First Baptist Church of Waynesboro, free. Motherhood out loud: 2:30 p.m., the Cellar space of the Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, limited places. Louis Smith (solo): 2 p.m.-5 p.m., Cave Glass House, (434) 975-0094no cover. Benjamin Tod and Lost Dog Street Band with Resonant Thieves: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $33, $30 advance, VIP upgrade available (entry not included). Cinco de Mayo celebration: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Good Sport at the Kimpton the Forum Hotel, free, without reservation. Big Hats & Mint Juleps Kentucky Derby Watch Party: 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Aspen Bar at the Kimpton the Forum Hotel, free, without reservation. Outstanding Artists Present: Three Dog Night: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $127, $92, $72, $52. Community Cinco de Mayo Celebration with Without barriers: Music, Mexican food truck fare and traditional Latin American treats for sale, handmade pottery bowls, piata and more, 4-7 p.m., Piedmont Virginia Community College V. Earl Dickinson Building parking lot, (434) 531 -0104, free. Matt Johnson: 1:30 p.m., Vineyard and Domaine Prince Michel and Brasserie Tap 29 in Léon, (800) 800-VIN, no cover. Lemon twigs with shattering times: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $30, $25 in advance, general admission, all ages. Dolly Let's Go 9 to 5: The musical: 2 p.m., Wayne Theater in Waynesboro, (540) 943-9999, $42-$30. MONDAY MAY 6Sarah Jarosz: Polaroid lovers tour with The Ren: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $75 general admission standing VIP, $30 to $25 general admission standing, all ages. Monday evening quiz with Brandon The Guy Hamilton quiz: 7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Cave and Tap 29 Brewery in Léon, (800) 800-VIN, no cover. AJJ with Tre. Charles: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $22 in advance, general admission, all ages. Screening of Modern times: 2 p.m., Wayne Theater in Waynesboro, (540) 943-9999, $75-$10. This calendar shares information about performing arts events presented or screened during the coming week in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Augusta, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Articles must be received by Friday noon for the following week's issue. Items should include the time, day and date of the event, ticket prices or fees, and a telephone number the public can call with questions. All events must be open to the public. Political events and religious services are not included. Send your information to [email protected]. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyprogress.com/life-entertainment/local/events/upcoming-performances-and-events-in-central-virginia/article_5c3e462c-03fe-11ef-b9e5-efa42f82f660.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos