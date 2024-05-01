Actor Martin Freeman defends film showing sex scenes between him and actress 31 years his junior





Actor Martin Freeman has defended his film “Miller's Girl” in the face of a barrage of recent criticism regarding sex scenes between him and 21-year-old actress Jenna Ortega in the film. “That doesn’t mean: Isn’t that great?” Freeman told British newspaper “The Times” after social media users trashed the film in February for including scenes between Ortega and the actor, who is more than twice the age of his co-stars. The film, released in theaters in January, features a sexual relationship between Freeman's character, a teacher, and Ortega's character, one of his students. Many viewers were stunned by the sexual scenes depicted. HENRY CAVILL DOESN’T “UNDERSTAND” SEX SCENES IN MOVIES AND TV: “I’M NOT A FAN” At the time, users complained that the scenes were “rude”. One X account posted: “This Jenna Ortega/Martin Freeman movie is so disgusting! So, so, so disgusting.” Others asked: “MARTIN FREEMAN, WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO JENNA ORTEGA” and “Wait…Jenna Ortega…Martin Freeman?? *THAT* MARTIN FREEMAN???? LESTER F—–G NYGAARD ​​OF FARGO??? WHAT!?!?!?! One user also commented, “Just saw a discussion of Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) groping Jenna Ortega on new show, Strange Times,” and another pointed out that one of the scenes “could be [sic] Worst thing I've ever seen.” Freeman, who played Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson's “The Hobbit” trilogy, spoke about the backlash when the film was released on Netflix in April. He criticized critics for failing to understand the film's “adult and nuanced” perspective. gave insight into the nature of these relationships and said that the discomfort generated by the on-screen relationship was the whole point of the film. The actor criticized those who didn't understand, adding: “And that's a shame.” He also gave the example of another film that deploys disturbing images for the sole purpose of evoking horror. “Are we going to attack Liam Neeson for starring in a movie about the Holocaust?” He asked. EXPLICIT SEX SCENE “OPPENHEIMER” ANGERS INDIA’S HINDU NATIONALISTS: “WAGING A WAR” The film's intimacy coordinator, Kristina Arjona, attempted to counter the initial backlash surrounding the film upon its initial release. She insisted that the actors, especially Ortega, were comfortable filming these scenes. Arjona told the Daily Mail in January: “There [were] many, many people throughout this process, engaging with [Ortega] to make sure it was what she was comfortable with, and she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do. “Part of my job is also to support his decisions. I adapt to the comfort level of my actors, especially in a production like this where there is a large age gap between the actors,” a- she continued, adding, “I'm hyper-aware of my talent and making sure that we're constantly checking in and that at no point are any of their boundaries crossed.” Despite social media backlash, significant age gaps are not unusual in Hollywood relationships, at least in real-life, off-screen relationships. Several famous couples have age gaps that span decades. Actor David Hasselhoff, 71, is 27 years older than his wife Hayley Roberts, who is 44, for example. And actor Alec Baldwin, 66, is 26 years apart from his wife Hilaria, who is 40. Brian Flood and Elizabeth Stanton of Fox News Digital contributed to this report. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/actor-martin-freeman-defends-film-depicting-sex-scenes-between-him-actress-31-years-younger-him The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos