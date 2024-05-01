Sammy Hagar praises his wife Kari during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony





Sammy Hagar celebrated his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with his biggest fan by his side: his wife Kari. The Van Halen rocker, 76, marked his latest achievement with the support of Kari, 57, whom he married in 1995 and with whom he shares daughters Kama, 28, and Samantha, 23. The happy couple posed for photos on Tuesday, April 30 as Hagar received her star, and also beamed alongside their daughters and Hagar's sons from a previous relationship, Aaron and Andrew. “Someone who [doesnt] recognize Kari, just look for the most beautiful woman in this city, Hagar said in his speech. Karis has been hanging out with me for 32 years. And I mean, she held on for dear life. It's like riding a rocket around me, I can't help it. Sammy Hagar and his wife Kari during his Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood on April 30, 2024.

Hagar then highlighted how strong his bond with Kari is and explained how important she has been to him over the past three decades. I can't tell you how much I love having a partner every time something good happens, he said. I don't want to share this alone. I don't want to live in a nice house, drive fast cars and walk on a nice beach without my wife, you know? It's really important to have a partner who supports you and who you want to be with and be with and that's Kari. Hagar's ceremony also included speeches from pals like Guy Fieri and John Mayer, as well as her longtime manager Tom Consolo. Sammy and Kari Hagar at his Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood on April 30, 2024.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Hagar said her new star “means everything.” “For me, it’s the last thing anyone can achieve,” he said. “It's played in the streets in front of 10 million people every year, and I think it's quite a statement. It's almost like I can say, 'Well, I can stop now!' because I know of no higher achievement or reward. [But] I can't [quit]. It’s not in my DNA.” The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame previously spoke about his relationship with Kari in a 2005 episode of VH1. I am married…which documents celebrity relationships. Andrew Hagar, Samantha Hagar, Sammy Hagar, Kari Hagar, Kama Hagar and Aaron Hagar on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2024.

In the episode, the couple revealed that they met in the early 1990s while on a Van Halen tour in Virginia Beach at former tour manager Scotty Ross' birthday party. “I ended up sitting next to him. We clicked immediately and we were just friends,” Kari said. “I try to be the anchor. I try to be the therapist and the organizer and the mother of my children, and sometimes I second-guess him too.” Kari also said Hagar eventually proposed to her “in a very casual way” while she was on a plane. “He said, 'So, do you want to get married?' And I said, 'What?'” she recalls. “I cried and I was like, 'OK, of course!'”

