Brian McCardie dead aged 59: Line of Duty and Outlander star dies suddenly at home as tributes pay to 'wonderful actor'





LINE of Duty star Brian McCardie has died “suddenly” at home aged just 59. McCardie, who was best known as John Thomas 'Tommy' Hunter in the BBC drama series, died on Sunday, his heartbroken family announced today. 3 Actor Brian McCardie has tragically died, his family announced today. Credit: Getty 3 The 59-year-old was best known for his time in Line of Duty and Outlander. Credit: BBC 3 The star died suddenly at home on Sunday Credit: Handout Tributes are now pouring in for the “wonderful and passionate” actor, born in Scotland. Sister Sarah McCardie wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie, beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many. Brian passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday April 28th. “A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and he left far too soon. “We love him and will miss him dearly. Please remember Brian in your thoughts. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. McCardie also played Sir Marcus MacRannoch in an episode of Outlander. The star recently joined the cast of the Outlander prequel, Blood of My Blood, in which he played the head of the Grant clan. He starred alongside Sara Vickers, Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy and Peter Mullan in the upcoming series, which centers on the lives of Outlander character Jamie Fraser's parents. McCardie's acting career reportedly spanned 35 years on television and the big screen. The actor also starred alongside Sean Bean in the popular BBC 2021 prison crime drama Time and the Irvine Welsh TV series Crime. And he has appeared in films including Rob Roy alongside Liam Neeson, Irvine Welshs Filth and the thriller Low Winter Sun alongside Mark Strong. Author Paul Larkin tweeted: Shocked and devastated to hear of Brian McCardie's passing. Brian was a brilliant friend and we had many discussions about mental health issues during which he was fantastically helpful. On top of that, he was a phenomenal actor. Sleep well, brother. George Clark replied: Aw sorry to hear that. Was present in everything he found himself in. Especially in dirt and crime. RIP. Director Alan Bowman Clarke said: “I am saddened to learn of the passing of legendary actor Brian McCardie. “I spoke to him several times about projects and I always found him authentic, passionate, generous and funny. “I have written a role for him in a future project. My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/27538299/brian-mccardie-dead-line-of-duty-star/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos