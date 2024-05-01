Virtual queue loaded in My Disney Experience for the 35th anniversary of Disney's Hollywood Studios





Disney's Hollywood Studios Virtual Queue 35th Anniversary Merchandise Event is now displayed in the My Disney Experience app and will go live at 7 a.m. on May 1. On May 1, 2024, guests will have a unique opportunity to purchase limited-edition 35th anniversary apparel, collectibles and pins, specially designed to commemorate this milestone. This event will take place at the Stage 1 Company Store on Grand Avenue, near MuppetVision 3D. Guests interested in attending the event must have valid theme park admission and, if necessary, a theme park reservation for Disney's Hollywood Studios. The virtual queue will open at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the day of the event, allowing guests to join remotely without needing to be physically present at the park early in the morning. To join the virtual queue, download the “My Disney Experience” app and enable location services. Once configured, navigate to the “Virtual Queues” section to reserve a spot. Disney notes that merchandise availability is limited and joining the virtual queue does not guarantee access to exclusive items. Additionally, purchase limits will be applied to ensure that as many customers as possible can take advantage of the offers. Get Walt Disney World news delivered to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wdwmagic.com/other/mymagicplus/news/30apr2024-virtual-queue-loaded-in-my-disney-experience-for-disneys-hollywood-studios-35th-anniversary.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos