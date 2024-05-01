Business Openings and Updates in April 2024

Another Dayton-area Frischs closes for good

Frischs Big Boy, located at 1231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, announced its closure in April.

The sign posted at the restaurant read: This restaurant is permanently closed. Please visit us at another Frischs Big Boy.

Nearby locations that customers are encouraged to visit include 2861 Wilmington Pike in Dayton, 3110 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn and 6188 Wilmington Pike in Dayton.

This news comes a year after Frischs Big Boy permanently closed a restaurant at 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine.

Topgolf could be part of Centerville Cornerstone development plan along I-675

The developer of Centerville's upcoming Cornerstone South project wants to add an entertainment venue to the plan along I-675, and drawings for the project suggest the new addition could be a Topgolf facility.

The cornerstone of Centerville South is planned to be a 72-acre mixed-use development on the southeast corner of I-675 and Wilmington Pike, extending to Clyo Road. This represents a $93 million investment, according to Chris Conley, president/partner of Oberer Companies.

A conceptual plan for the site shows 16 buildings, including three restaurants, two hotels, several office/retail buildings and an entertainment area. This entertainment area features a curved structure with 72 striking bays facing 235 meters of fenced green space next to the highway, consistent with the design of other Topgolf facilities.

2 buildings on Far Hills in Centerville to be demolished, new business to come

A new business will be added to a busy commercial area after a vacant office building and former veterinary hospital are demolished.

Both structures 6240 Far Hills Ave. and 6238 Far Hills Ave., built in 1972 and 1987, respectively, according to the Montgomery County Auditor's Office, are expected to be razed to make way for a Valvoline instant oil change location.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change Operations primarily provides quick oil changes and other minor and preventative automotive services. Services are primarily offered drive-thru and customers can remain in their vehicles from start to finish.

Rainbow Lakes Fishing Resort Reopens Under New Ownership

A decades-old fishing lakes property that has sat unused in recent years has now reopened under new management. Rainbow Lakes Fishing Resort was sold late last year to Michelle and Cassidy Helregel of Springfield.

Property records show KCR Lakes Inc. sold nearly 51.5 acres of land off Ohio 235 to Rainbow Lakes LLC for just over $1.1 million.

The property's business address is 3491 Ohio 235. Part of the complex's land abuts Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Large indoor pickleball complex could be installed at former Dayton area golf driving range

A pickleball business operator wants to build a large complex on a long-idle lot in Riverside, near Carroll High School, records show.

The concept is for the former home of Smileys Golf and Baseball Center at 4740 Linden Ave., which has been unused since 2015.

Mike Bettencourt of Black Barn Pickleball said he hopes the new center, when completed, will be the largest indoor facility in the state for what is the fastest growing sport in the United States.

New owner expected to close Tanks bar by end of May

The property that was Tanks Bar & Grill may soon have a new owner.

We are closing on the property no later than May 30, so it won't be long, said Karen Huelsman, a real estate agent at Irongate Realtors, Inc. and president and auctioneer at Innovative Auctions, Inc.

A sale of the Wayne Avenue bar fell through last year and an auction was planned for the bar and some nearby properties earlier this month.

Sheetz building Washington Township. shop at 725; the furniture store had been there for 40 years

A new location of gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain Sheetz is set to replace a longtime Washington Township. Furniture store.

The company's new location is under construction at the northwest corner of Ohio 725 and Paragon Road. The 6,139-square-foot Sheetz at 821 Miamisburg Centerville Road will include a 515-square-foot outdoor dining area, according to plans submitted to the township.

Demolition of the Ethan Allen Building, which has operated on the site since 1979, began in mid-February, according to township officials.

The $100 million Delco: The mother of all downtown Dayton projects prepares to open

Some people thought as late as the mid to late 2010s that they might not see the redevelopment of the Mendelsons Liquidation Outlet anytime soon…maybe not in their lifetime.

The building was too big. The renovations would cost too much. There was too much stuff inside that should have been evacuated.

But the developers Crawford Hoying And Woodard Development say they are likely months away from opening part of the massive property, and that the rest of the renovations could be completed by the end of summer.

