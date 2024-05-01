Covington actor's victory earns him a trip to London | St. Tammany Community News





Malachi Blanc, you are wonderful. The Covington High School senior earned a spot in a three-week conservatory program in London this summer after winning the ESU National Shakespeare Competition in New York in April. White, 17, performed Shakespeare's Sonnet 17 and a moving monologue from “Othello.” Although he had performed the play dozens of times, he was moved to tears on stage at the Lincoln Center Newhouse Theater, drawing a strong reaction. This had never happened before when I made my piece, White said. I was very, very shocked. It was a surreal moment. You go to nationals not expecting to win, but the crowd starts chanting my name. It was straight out of a movie. White has been active in the Covington High School theater scene since he was a freshman. His teacher, Gary Mendoza, said watching White perform in the Big Apple was an incredible experience.

I was impressed, Mendoza said. “I've seen him play this piece at least 50 times, so I know it as well as he does, and I knew what to expect when he moved, how he sounded, every detail, and even with all that, I I'm always impressed just watching him do it. I know what his process is in rehearsals, and I know he finds another gear when it's time to perform, and that's exactly what he does. did. It was White's first trip to New York, and he stayed in Times Square and saw a Broadway show before returning home. It's definitely a busier environment to get used to, White said. There's a lot going on. You can never get bored. White was born in North Carolina before moving to the North Shore 10 years ago with his family. He wasn't interested in theater and performing, but in sixth grade he noticed that theater kids sometimes had to leave class early, and he jumped right in.

At Covington High School, he starred in “Peter Pan,” “Cinderella” and “Dracula.” He laughs because he can sing a little. He played Charles Dickens in the Christmas Pageant and was in “The Crucible.” He also worked behind the scenes as a stage manager. The thrill of performing in front of a live audience gives him juice. My favorite part is the interaction with the audience and the feeling of being listened to when the audience is there, White said. I was talking with another actor before our last show and I wanted them to listen to the audience talking before the show started and recognize how that sound was going to change. Like most 17-year-olds, White was never attracted to the works of Shakespeare until high school, but when Mendoza and company staged “Twelfth Night,” White became intrigued. The language is complicated but can be understood over time, and there is so much beauty, humor and intelligence behind it, he said.

That's just how they talked back then, White said. I bet in 20 years our way of speaking will be difficult for people in the future to understand. The monologue comes at a pivotal moment in “Othello” where the main character is dealing with multiple emotions after killing his wife, Desdemona. White tried to describe it as a mixture of remorse, satisfaction and despair. He won the New Orleans branch competition, then moved on to the national round. Among 40 different competitors, he was chosen as the national champion. I reminded him, before the national competition, of something that I tell all my students, and he has heard me say it so many times before, if you win, awesome, if you lose, it's just as amazing as that you give everything you can. make for an exceptional performance, Mendoza said. He did it, and it meant everything to me, as well as to himself. He's wonderful to watch on stage, and I'm just grateful that I was able to play a small part in helping him get there.

White plans to enroll at Northwestern State in Natchitoches to study theater with a focus on performance and directing. The program in Oxford runs from July 13 to August. At one point, White considered building a career behind the stage, perhaps as a teacher like Mendoza, but after his triumph in New York, he began to think that he might be better suited to being in front of the lights. Now I want to dedicate myself to film, continue acting and get some gigs and hopefully something that will launch a big career, White said.

