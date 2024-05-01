Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth responds to claims Alzheimer's caused him to leave Hollywood
Chris Hemsworth has responded to claims he is leaving Hollywood.
THE Thor the star spoke to Vanity Fair for magazines that cover May when he addressed rumors he would retire after it was revealed he had discovered his genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease.
Two years ago, the actor underwent genetic testing during the National Geographic documentary series, Unlimited, where he discovered that he carried two copies of the APOE4 gene. Being a carrier of the gene does not mean Hemsworth has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, but that he is at risk.
It really upset me because I felt like I was being vulnerable with something personal and sharing that,” he told the outlet about the headlines, which were not true. It doesn't matter what I said: it's not a death sentence, the story has become that I have dementia and I'm reconsidering my life, retiring, etc.
Despite inaccurate reports that he had stopped performing, Hemsworth acknowledged that there had been some amusing comments from fans in response to the headlines.
I read a really funny comment at the bottom of an article: I hope Chris forgets he's retiring and comes back, he recalls.
At the same time that news was circulating about his genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease, Hemsworth was also taking a break from acting because he was exhausted and wanted to be home with my family, he said. he revealed to Weekly Entertainment in June 2023.
It was interesting, because these two titles came together, that I was taking time off due to genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease, he told the outlet at the time. This experience and this spectacle [Limitless] Made me go: Oh wow, none of us are invincible. It kind of throws you into the present moment.
It was positive in that sense, but it became a little over dramatized, like I was potentially in retirement because of this thing. Which is simply not the case, Hemsworth said.
Previously, Hemsworth spoke with Vanity Fair in 2022, where he talked more about what it was like to receive such a sudden diagnosis.
They took all my blood work and did a series of tests and the plan was to tell me all the results on camera and then talk about how you can improve this and that, he told the time.
And Peter Attia, who is the longevity doctor in this episode and who oversees much of the series, called [show creator] Darren [Aronofsky] and said: I don't want to tell him that on camera. We need to have an offside conversation and see if he even wants this to be on the show.
It was quite shocking because he called me and he told me.
Hemsworth explained that he definitely didn't expect to receive such intense news, as the series was initially intended to be a fun way to explore longevity.
However, he said: It was a really good catalyst for me to dive into whatever I needed to do, whether it was prevention or management.
There was a certain intensity to navigating it. Most of us like to avoid talking about death in hopes of somehow avoiding it.
